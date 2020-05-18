As with many other experiences, college life bears little resemblance today to what it looked like just a few weeks ago. Graduations, with their pomp and circumstance and proud moments in cap in gown, are canceled. Dorms have for weeks been emptied and shut. College towns are vacant. Second semesters — seminars, lectures and all-nighters in libraries — were replaced with Zoom meetings, digital lessons and entirely remote engagement.
Over the course of this newly reimagined second semester, we have seen another aspect of college life persist. Drinking, often seen as an integral part of the college experience, has been reshaped into a virtual existence. Parties, happy hours and even beer pong have all taken new shape online. Drinking games specifically tailored to the coronavirus and online classes have become widely shared. Students are encouraged to drink alcohol every time a professor makes a particular comment about coronavirus, the class gets interrupted or a person coughs, among other things. One game prompts students, “If you’ve gotta work from home, you might as well get wasted.”
Campus life may have vanished, but social drinking is going strong. And with this drinking, the consequences of youth alcohol use remain.
Each year, about 1,825 college students between the ages of 18 and 24 die from alcohol-related injuries, including motor vehicle crashes. And about 696,000 are assaulted by another student who has been drinking. Under instructions to remain at home and distanced from others, there may be a wrongful perception that consequences such as these are no longer a threat, and so neither is drinking itself. However, numerous risks remain, even in the context of current social distancing.
Twenty-five percent of college students suffer academically as a result of drinking. Those who drank at least three times per week were six times more likely to perform poorly on an exam or project and five times more likely to lapse in their classes.
Furthermore, drinking habits developed now will have lasting impacts and consequences well into a college student’s future. Increased drinking now will lead to higher rates of alcohol dependency in later years.
Because more drinking is occurring behind closed doors and in front of screens instead of in public places with peers, a number of support strategies that are designed to target the campus community and college-aged youth have been lost. Environmental-level strategies that tackle the availability of alcohol are not possible when off campus. Likewise, interventions and enforcement that would normally occur on campus do not occur now that students are in their own homes.
Texans for Safe and Drug-Free Youth’s Screening and Brief Intervention program was conducted in partnership with North Central Texas College before COVID-19 hit and social distancing measures were put in place. The program, which uses evidence-based approaches to reduce risky drinking behaviors among college students, continues to provide a valuable resource for addressing underage drinking, even off campus.
TxSDY’s program has provided NCTC students with specific strategies for addressing drinking issues among their peers. Now, this peer-to-peer interaction is more critical than ever before. Using intervention and engagement approaches learned from the Screening and Brief Intervention program, college students are themselves empowered to motivate and help friends who may need it.
Our ability to engage with each other has been disrupted in recent weeks, and continues to evolve. As new approaches to daily life take shape, so do new challenges. With the right resources, we can continue to implement effective strategies to tackle drinking among college students. Together, we can ensure our students continue to be positioned for success and do not fall victim to the consequences of excessive drinking during these critical years.