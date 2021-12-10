There are at least two things most Americans are bone-tired of hearing about: the latest politicization of the coronavirus and the murder of yet another police officer. Tragically, Mesquite police Officer Richard Houston is the latest Texas peace officer to perish at the hands of a violent offender.
Statistics supplied by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund report that at least 351 American law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty so far this year, up from 277 last year. Accidents and disease have claimed some of those officers. But criminals’ bullets have killed far too many, already more than were slain in the same time period in 2020. Exactly what is going on?
The increase in police officer murders accompanies the rise in violent crime seen in many of America’s biggest cities. Some voices have attributed the increase to a general sense of anxiety prevalent due to COVID-19 and a political landscape gone crazy. A widespread decrease in civility toward others also has been pointed out as a cause of increased bad behavior. These things may well have had an impact, but there is much more.
One only needs to check out the news to note that a general sense of permissiveness and a lack of personal accountability is pervasive today. It is an attitude that encourages a gang of thugs to assault and rob a lone pedestrian or mob-attack a retail outlet in broad daylight, smash display cases and stroll away with thousands of dollars of merchandise — all without fear of consequences.
It well may be that this same assumption of no consequences and no personal accountability encourages some of those already intent on evil to attack police officers. There is no incontrovertible evidence that this is the case. But when one talks with a lot of cops (as I have), it becomes clear that the belief is prevalent in the minds of many officers. This belief can negatively impact an officer-citizen interaction from the outset, as the cop may be hypervigilant for an attack. In this tainted atmosphere, everyone loses.
Contributing to this potentially dangerous scenario are the verbal assaults on America’s peacekeepers by far-left politicians, self-appointed, hostile police “experts,” and the national news media outlets that serve as mouthpieces for these extremist views. In an environment where all cops are assumed to be bad, it may become easier to attack a uniformed representative of the law. History teaches us that it’s easier to commit violence against those whom propaganda has taught us to hate and fear.
There are things we yet can do to turn things around. First, we need to hold our criminal justice officials accountable for pursuing criminals — including cop killers — to the full extent of the law. America and Texas have many honorable, hard-working district attorneys. But not all of them are. The head prosecutor’s job is not the place for a self-anointed social justice warrior who declines to prosecute many criminals, thinking he is playing to his political base. (He may be wrong about that.)
As cops, we have a role to play, too. In some of the nation’s largest cities, many officers have pulled back from self-initiated enforcement action because of their fear of being pilloried by the media, sued by malefactors and losing their livelihood. While that is understandable, it is unacceptable. We are sworn to do our job of protecting the public. Unethical or illegal acts by officers can never be tolerated, and it is up to police leaders to remove bad actors with a badge from a noble profession. But that dishonorable group embodies a very tiny fraction of the body of men and women who protect the flock from the wolves each day and night. It is neither a mystery nor a miracle that Dallas is starting to see a downturn in violent crime. It is at least partially due to Chief Eddie Garcia empowering his people to do what all good cops love to do: take dangerous criminals off the streets.
Finally, there are things each of us can do to turn the tide. Don’t be afraid to speak up when law enforcement is under unjust attack. Your cops need to know that you support them. Refuse to elect or appoint criminal justice practitioners who won’t do their job. Sound out against the early parole and free bail/no jail practices extended to career criminals by a few misguided officials. Publicly applaud good police work.
We do not have to live in a society where thugs rule the streets and police officers are murdered trying to protect us. It starts with being heard and getting involved. We owe Officer Richard Houston and the many others who have made the ultimate sacrifice that much.