When visitors are recognized in the gallery of the Texas Senate, they are greeted with a common refrain: “Welcome to your Texas Capitol.” These words serve as a reminder that the Capitol, and the legislative process that takes place inside its walls, belongs to the people of Texas — and Texans expect their government to operate in a fair, transparent manner.
In accordance with the Texas Constitution, the Legislature — comprising 31 senators and 150 representatives — meets for 140 days every odd-numbered year. It is a unique timetable established by the framers, who wanted a citizen legislature that would consider changes to state law, pass a budget — and then go home to live under the laws they pass.
Texans have every right to a transparent government — especially when it comes to their money.
There is only one bill the Constitution requires us to pass every session — the General Appropriations Act — which I am, as chair of the Senate Finance Committee, responsible for drafting. We start the budget-writing process well ahead of the session, and we make every effort to ensure that Texans can weigh in on our work.
Right now, more than 200 state agencies, boards and institutions of higher education are preparing their Legislative Appropriations Requests. Those requests will be published on agency websites. The agencies will hold hearings to solicit citizen input.
On the legislative side, I will be in Austin every week in the fall developing the Senate’s base budget — which will be filed at the start of session and undergo weeks of public hearings before coming up for a vote.
Since being appointed chair over six years ago, I have worked to make the budget more transparent. During my tenure, we have put 47 agencies through strategic fiscal review — Texas’ version of zero-based budgeting. The goal is to make sure every dollar in agency budgets is justified, rather than automatically starting at their current levels with new spending on top. To ensure that future legislatures adhere to this practice, I put zero-based budgeting into law with my Senate Bill 68 this session — and documents relating to that practice are available to the public.
In addition, I have sponsored legislation to ensure that fees designated for a specific purpose are being used as the Legislature intended. For three straight sessions, I have authored reforms to make state contracting practices more transparent and accountable. My SB 943 closes loopholes in the Public Information Act to ensure that the public can access information about vendors receiving taxpayer dollars to perform state services.
In Denton County, we have seen major transparency problems with special taxing districts. This newspaper has done extensive reporting on the subject, including revealing that people were being moved into trailers on vacant tracts of land for the express purpose of voting in an election to create special taxing districts.
Over the years, I have made multiple legislative attempts to hold these districts accountable — and have succeeded in passing several bills through the Senate only to die in the House. After hearing that special districts whose residents lived in Denton County were holding business meetings in downtown Dallas, this session I filed SB 239. It requires a special district with a population of over 500 residents to hold board meetings within the district’s boundaries, post meeting minutes to the district’s website and make an audio recording of a meeting to set a tax rate available at the request of a resident. That bill was signed into law.
Open meetings, records and public notices are vitally important to ensure that the public can participate in government. However, in the digital age, we must also remain vigilant when it comes to protecting sensitive data.
As the Senate’s appointee to the Cybersecurity Council — and chair of the newly created Texas Privacy Protection Advisory Council — I am working on several fronts to strengthen Texas’ cyber defenses and protect confidential information. As we conduct that work, we must seek out solutions with the understanding that protecting the privacy of Texans and increasing transparency in Texas government should not be mutually exclusive.