More than 243 years ago, the Founding Fathers of this great nation began an experiment in democracy that would later be constrained within the framework of our constitutional republic. Their greatest concern was creating a system of government that was open, accessible and, above all else, accountable to its constituency.
The framers of the Constitution knew this and debated the many tenets of representation and the right to demand accountability from the government. Since then, the quest to bring more transparency to the administration of governance has been a strong and slow boring of hard boards.
Whether at the local, state or federal level, the right of any citizen to call to question the actions of our government remains a beacon for democracy throughout the world. As a state representative, I have taken the fight to Austin and the Texas Legislature in order to bring more transparency on both the local and state level.
In the 2019 session, I and fellow lawmakers passed the sweeping Property Tax Transparency and Reform Act that directly informs taxpayers which local entities are raising rates. Senate Bill 2 also ensures that taxpayers, when they receive their annual notice, will be told when the public debate will take place for each taxing entity, and where they can go to protest any change in the tax rate.
This, more than the 2.5% rollback rate, is the most important component of this law. Taxpayers will be more informed than ever about how these local taxing entities are managing the available resources, bringing a new level of accountability.
In addition to giving taxpayers more information about their local tax bills, this past session I passed two laws that will allow the Comptroller’s Office to perform more audits of state agencies as it relates to vendor purchases. The goal is to give the Comptroller’s Office more tools and expand the number of taxpayer-funded agencies that can be audited under specific guidelines. After all, it should not always be incumbent on the citizens to investigate the integrity of government administrators.
Despite the passage of such laws as the Freedom of Information Act in 1967, some administrations have been reluctant to provide details to their constituency. To remedy this, the Legislature joined in a bipartisan effort to pass a new law in 2019 forcing cities to release the details of contracts between local governments and private entities. Senate Bill 943 by outgoing state Sen. Kirk Watson and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott closed loopholes that previously allowed cities and governmental entities to abstain from releasing the details of public-private contracts.
A truly open government provides oversight and reporting that is readily available to any citizen in the Lone Star State. Transparency is a virtue that must be upheld and protected for future generations.