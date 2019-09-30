With some 50-plus years of observations and some studies of our society and other nations such as Switzerland, Algeria, Costa Rica, Poland, Mexico and the United Kingdom, I am amused by the socialism vs. capitalism debate and the emotions that these debates stir up.
First, we have dictatorships that claim to be either capitalist or socialist nations; and I have visited various corrupt socialist and capitalist nations over some 50-plus years of all types. In 1964, I visited a concentration camp — Auschwitz — in Poland where the genocide process came from out-of-control state power. Although corruption is part of the American experience, by some indicators, we are less corrupt than most nations, and some nations are less corrupt than we are.
Second, concentrated power often corrupts, whether it is in a corporation, an educational or a care institution or a governmental institution. My personal review of how political systems have been emerged indicates to me that capitalism as it replaced feudalism was a step forward historically for humanity — regardless of its various weaknesses. Feudalism with its lords and nobles — centralized power — provided security at the expense of individual freedom and human development.
Third, socioeconomic systems are eternally being transformed over time. Socialism as a socioeconomic system has been merged into most capitalist systems over some hundred years or more. So we have many hybrid models around the globe. Nordic and other European hybrid national systems have resulted in more positive outcomes than negative. The USA has borrowed some of these collective ideas from insurance, Social Security, socialized health care (Medicare/Medicaid) innovations from Europe, and they have been integrated into our capitalist system. One might label our system social capitalism.
As in European nations, the capitalist economy in USA has created a vast range of government inventions to regulate market forces and improve the well-being of citizens and protect business interests, e.g., the Food and Drug Agency (1906), the Securities and Exchange Commission (1934), Social Security (1935), Medicare and Medicaid (1965) and the Environmental Protection Agency (1970). Protection of investors against corrupt business practices and of citizens against unsafe food, water, air and drugs are some reasons governments have been pushed by vested interests and public lobbying to establish socialistic or collective solutions.
Of course, one should be concerned by centralized power or big federal government. All nations struggle to determine where decisions or authority should be placed. Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Sweden and USA all debate what is the best governmental level at which policy and decisions should be made. The ongoing European Union and U.K. Brexit struggle is another example of this concern.
In Texas, we have rural legislators in Austin attempting to reduce urban power, e.g., limiting property tax increases or the regulation of fracking. As one local mayor explained, “if Austin has its way we may not need city councils.” In Ohio, legislators are attempting to pass a law to subsidize two nuclear power plants and two old coal power plants that will close because natural gas is cheaper. Is this socialism, crony capitalism or social capitalism? Justifications typically mention saving jobs, of course.
The Aug. 19 article “Business Roundtable Refines the Purpose of a Corporation to Promote ‘An Economy’ That Serves All Americans” mentions shareholders along with customers, employees, suppliers and the communities in which we work. Like “greenwashing,” is merely “social washing” a defense against a socially oriented president? However, The Wall Street Journal editorial board (Aug. 20) seems to be very concerned that the business community was going in the wrong direction! Or is this a sign that social capitalism will be expanding?
My initial conclusion: Do not become so excited by politicians labeling all reform proposals as a final slip into an evil socialist state dictatorship or worse, or the demise of capitalism. I will note that many business-oriented newspapers, magazines and books are replete with suggestions on how to save capitalism. We will continue to reform our social capitalism system in coming years. With the national election next year, we should all keep on open mind as we try to improve our nation. The crisis in health care financing, global warming and economic inequality will require creative policies.