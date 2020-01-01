As a new year begins, we become a bit more introspective — reviewing in our minds the myriad successes, failures and lessons learned.
We set a few goals — lose 20 pounds, walk more, eat healthier, etc. — all with the best of intentions.
Yet studies show we often fall short when routine kicks in and the newness of the new year wears off.
It is part of human nature, I believe, and inherently we’ve all done it a time or two or three.
I can’t tell you on how many occasions I’ve set a specific goal, only to find myself wondering when and where I veered off course a few days, weeks or months later.
Yet what I’ve learned over the years is that every day is an opportunity to be grateful, to be awake and aware, to try harder, do better and be more. And that’s good.
Yet, more importantly, at the end of the day, it’s OK if we didn’t quite make it, if we had a moment of lapsed judgment or we felt frustration and anger. In simple terms, it’s called self-forgiveness.
That’s right — forgive yourself.
It is an important tool in maintaining a healthy attitude in all that you do.
Instead of setting up far-reaching goals, only to lose sight of them in a few weeks or months, perhaps we should look more to some of the intangibles rather than tangibles.
Instead of promising to lose weight and eat healthier (which are great goals), why don’t we strive to feel better about ourselves? That changes the paradigm a bit. Maybe we walk a little more, lose a few pounds, enjoy that delicious treat and be glad for the time spent in the company of co-workers, friends and family.
The same paradigm shift works at every level — personal, business, nonprofit and even government. I’m not saying we should toss out bottom lines, budgets, procedures and such. But in addition to goals, let’s consider how we get there.
Are we creating a culture of warmth and compatibility in our workplaces? Are we offering a work/life balance for employees of all ages? Have we encouraged our staffs to take that training, to spend time on self-improvement? Do we offer opportunities to give back to those in need?
Sometimes it is not only the goal that is a measure of our success. It is how we get there that tells the real story.
So, for 2020, let’s all agree to be more accepting, find the positive instead of the negative, to reach out more and connect with others and to forgive ourselves as much as we forgive others.
Let’s come together to reach our collective goals and enjoy the journey along the way.