On the night of March 5, I attended a public meeting of the Denton community at which Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon appeared in response to public hostility aroused by the city of Denton’s refusal at the time to publicly disclose the video recording depicting the police shooting of 23-year-old University of North Texas student Darius Tarver. It remains debatable whether the city of Denton made the right call when it chose to conceal this video from the public. (The city has since released the video to the public.) One disclosure by the chief, however, not only surprised me but actually angered me.
My anger is not inspired by any perception, on my part, that the police officer involved in causing this unfortunate death was in the wrong. I am not nor am I likely to be seated as a grand juror or a trial juror who would properly participate in making that determination. Rather, I am angered to learn from Chief Dixon that it was on the basis of legal advice provided to him by Denton City Attorney Aaron Leal that he refused to allow an individual, duly elected City Council member to privately view the video recording of this police shooting.
According to Chief Dixon, he was advised by Mr. Leal to disallow any individual City Council member from viewing this video unless the Denton City Council “collectively” gave its permission first. Mr. Leal’s legal advice has never been the law in Texas, and I suspect Mr. Leal was aware of this fact when gave this erroneous legal advice to Chief Dixon. If he was not, he plainly should have been.
At least since Dec. 30, 1983, when Jim Mattox was attorney general of Texas, and until today as confirmed by our current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, it has been settled under Texas law that “a member of a governing body has an inherent right of access to the records of that body when requested in the member’s official capacity and for the member’s performance of official duties.” Texas Attorney General Opinion No. GA-138 (Greg Abbott, 2004); Texas Attorney General Opinion No. JM-119 (Jim Mattox, 1983); Attorney General Opinion No. KP- 0021 (Ken Paxton, 2015)
Obviously, an individual, duly elected member of a City Council is “a member of a governing body.” As General Paxton further observed in his legal opinion, Texas Attorneys General have “consistently” recognized this legal principle. In my view, this principle is one which is essential to any elective form of government, and the point here is simple: True democracies don’t officially hide the truth from their elected officials (or without a very good reason, from their constituents); and when they do, they inevitably see the sort of unnecessary public turmoil we’ve seen in Denton for the past six weeks.
However inconvenient Mr. Leal may find it, we live under a democracy in Denton, Texas; and under our democracy, as provided by fundamental Texas law, an un-elected city attorney violates the law when he arrogates to himself the power of an elected City Council member. This remains the case regardless of whether the city attorney is colluding with a majority of members on a Texas City Council.
Because Mr. Leal apparently thinks otherwise, he should resign or be terminated immediately.