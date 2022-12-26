Another blessed holiday season is here, opening doors to the renewal of hope. For me and Lori, it’s definitely a season of blessings — starting with the birth of our first grandchild.
Christmas with a new child always brings special meaning as we are reminded of Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem. His birth was foretold, and his sacrifice is the everlasting gift that Christians enjoy today. And while we may attach presents and celebrations to the season, the holidays are meant to be a time for renewing our faith.
The word “holiday” comes from the Old English meaning “Holy Day.” This year, Christmas and Hanukkah overlap. Given the recent uptick in antisemitic comments in the media, it seems like a good time for these two communities of faith to once again unite against hate in all its forms. We must use our common faith to direct God’s light at the darkness creeping across the country.
I strongly believe in the First Amendment right to free speech. I also believe we are accountable for our words. As I think about my grandchild, I want to be part of the generation that calls out ignorance and works to educate others on the principles of love and charity for our common man.
Lawmakers should carry that same intent into the legislative session starting Jan. 10. As we look at the challenges facing our state, we should approach the 88th Legislature with the promise to deliver for all Texans. We should put the prosperity of our citizens above partisan infighting and cross-aisle stalemates. This session, like all the others, will not be about a single issue. Instead, the future growth of the Texas Miracle is depending on lawmakers to find common ground and send solutions to the governor’s desk.
Lori and I wish you all a restful holiday season and safe travels as you hit the road to visit family and friends. We look forward to seeing y’all in the new year.
LYNN STUCKY, R-Denton, represents District 64 in the Texas House of Representatives.