Another blessed holiday season is here, opening doors to the renewal of hope. For me and Lori, it’s definitely a season of blessings — starting with the birth of our first grandchild.

Christmas with a new child always brings special meaning as we are reminded of Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem. His birth was foretold, and his sacrifice is the everlasting gift that Christians enjoy today. And while we may attach presents and celebrations to the season, the holidays are meant to be a time for renewing our faith.

LYNN STUCKY, R-Denton, represents District 64 in the Texas House of Representatives.

