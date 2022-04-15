The Bible is a remarkable compilation of distinct books, vignettes, and letters written over more than a millennium by 40 authors from a diverse array of cultures, ethnicity and educational levels. Nothing short of divine guidance could have produced such a compilation with its coherence in its recurring theme — that of God’s unfolding plan to once again be “one with” his creation.
From the outset, God had anticipated his masterpiece of perfection — a world in perfect equilibrium with its moving parts working in perfect harmony — would at some point embrace imperfection. The penultimate act of creation was his calling forth out of dust a man and then a woman, created in his own image, and breathing into them his own spirit.
That spirit gave each of them, and consequently us, the ability to make choices. The original man and woman enjoyed the bounty and beauty of that perfect world, conversing daily with their creator. Time did not exist, nor did death. All existed in perpetuity. It was perfect people living in a perfect world.
But choices were made, and the original man and woman allowed pride and power to enter their perfect world. The perfect was now scarred by imperfection. The perfect and just Creator could no longer fellowship with his creation. All of creation, including the original man and woman, was now outcasts, exiled to an imperfect world where time was measured, life no longer lasted forever, and all that had a beginning would have an inevitable end. Death was now the destiny of all that existed.
From its earliest pages, the biblical account reveals that God, while not in fellowship, was not absent from his creation. The perfect could no longer fellowship with those who had heeded those in opposition to God.
But God, the omniscient, had formed a plan from before the beginning of time. The biblical account of the progression of that plan through every generation provides, in some cases, remarkable details of the anticipated ultimate act of the Creator: preparing for one who came from God himself, a Messiah, to establish once again fellowship with his creation.
The culmination of that creative act occurred with the virgin birth of Jesus Christ, God’s one and only Son. God was again with his creation, but now as a fellow human being. It was God’s plan to reenter the world miraculously but also humanly. From the outset, the mission of Jesus was to complete a task that required the perfect to cover for the imperfect.
God embodies all that is perfect, pristine, pure. He is also perfectly just, meaning that to have fellowship with his creation would require an untarnished, perfect person to assume the full penalty incurred by our embracing choices alien to a perfect being.
But God is also perfectly merciful. How can he be both just and merciful? That is the miracle of the cross. Jesus Christ lived a perfect life. Although he was presented with choices much like the original man and woman, he never allowed the imperfect to tarnish his perfect character. As the Bible records, he was perfect in all ways.
The miracle of the cross is that God was able to accomplish both justice and extend mercy for his creation now caught in an intractable web of decline, death and decay. A perfect person in Jesus Christ was able to assume the penalty of separation from God, thus enabling our fellowship to resume with him, and bringing an end to death.
While Christmas celebrates the return of God to reclaim his creation, Easter celebrates the completion of God’s creative actions by achieving both total justice and total mercy. The execution of Jesus Christ at the hands of his creation not only removed but expunged all evidence of our scarred choices.
The resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead was God’s ultimate act of creation. Those who believe and call on the name of Jesus accept his covering of our scarred lives and with it restored fellowship with God. No longer is death our fate, but perfection in paradise awaits. Easter is the realization of God’s plan for restoring fellowship with his alienated creation — a new heaven and a new earth, timelessness, in perfect equilibrium, and all in perfect harmony.