Tired after reading several articles on gun laws, whether or not to vaccinate, climate change, woke and wokeness, critical race theory, the need for reparations, what if any history to teach in school, internet censorship and a host of other topics, I started to question why it is that most of our media is filled with articles and editorials of people trying to reform you. What happened to educate and inform, then let the readers reach their own conclusions?
These articles that I refer to are not meant to inform, or even entertain, but are designed to tell you how to think and what to think, what causes to endorse and which ones to undermine, and intended to influence and get your support, and so on. And they’re not written in the form of reasonable arguments with logical conclusions built on a good foundation of facts, but passionate and fiery hate-filled darts that use heated rhetoric, along with name-calling and the proverbial “the sky is falling unless you act now” appeals. It seems that an all-out battle is being fought for the minds of readers (and viewers) that is every bit as forceful as religious indoctrination used to be in the old days of the Inquisition and none of it enjoyable.
Suddenly, it seemed to me that the whole world is full of reformers looking at me like their pliable putty to shape and mold. Personally, I avoid those articles like the plague and only read the ones where people explain their position and give details of how they arrived at their conclusions in a calm, collected, reasonable way that feels more like a two-way conversation, a give-and-take-like exchange that leaves room for doubt and a second opinion. One problem is that you don’t always know that until after you read it. The other problem is that it sure makes for short reading, since now you know the methods of those writers and prefer to skip them altogether.
Maybe it’s always been this way, only I notice it more now; perhaps I’m more sensitive, as well as more observant, and a lot less tolerant. Also, I used to believe that it was good for people to be informed, but I’m having second thoughts on that now, all the while remembering H.L. Mencken from my university days.
Mr. Mencken was an American journalist and scholar who commented widely on just about everything: from cigarette smoking to music, from literature and politics to evolution and morality. Only he never called names or made personal judgments on people based on the way they thought, or what they believed. He simply stated his case in plain English, accurate and thoughtful English, even fun English, and let the chips fall where they may.
He was the one that called democracy “a pathetic belief in the collective wisdom of individual ignorance.” I thought he was right then and still do, but in an age of rampant misinformation and partisan everything, perhaps being ignorant is a good strategy; a way to stay clear of all the mudslinging, remain happy and not be tainted by so much derision.
After all, most people are trying to live their lives in a quiet way, without causing any trouble for anybody, and mostly want to be left alone. They are happy that way and want to keep it that way. But there are always the reformers lurking about, hiding in the inky shadows, in places where you least expect them, ready to pounce, and if you read newspapers, or go to church, watch TV or listen to a lecturer, sooner or later you are bound to run into one of them, probably lots of them.
To me, a reformer is a person haunted by the fear that someone, somewhere, may be happy, and wants to do something about it. Actually, that was Mr. Mencken’s definition of Puritanism, but it fits the bill, so I adopted it for my own ends.
I don’t know why people want to reform others into their way of thinking. I’m sure there is some kind of perverse satisfaction in it, maybe even pleasure, but it’s not appreciated. And I’m not just speaking for myself. I talk to lots of people every day who are sick and tired of the reformers, and the so-called influencers, same as Mr. Mencken was of Puritans, and many have simply tuned them out altogether: No more news, no more being on guard against reformers for them, just the Disney Channel and Netflix.
Ignorance is bliss, as they say, and perhaps they are right, not to mention having made the less stressful choice.