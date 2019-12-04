George F. Will’s Nov. 26 column, titled “Auschwitz exhibit is a powerful reminder,” was outstanding. This is a column that I would love to see everyone read, especially the schoolchildren. I copied it and have reviewed it several times — and it is one of the best I have read in the Denton Record-Chronicle.
I am a retired U.S. Air Force pilot and was first assigned to Germany in 1948 during the Berlin Airlift. It was strange to go to Germany and work many hours, flights into Berlin, to save the 2.4 million Germans remaining after the war ended. I was there from early April 1948 to September 1949, when we were sure the Russians were backing out, but they still raided Berlin and the remainder of Germans for all they could move out of Berlin, stealing and taking over 11 trainloads to Russia.
I departed Fassberg Air Base and the trips into Berlin to deliver coal and food into the city to help the Germans, former enemies we had.
I moved down to Munich for the next two years, and one of the first moves I made out of Munich was to Dachau. This year, Dachau was still dirty and had all of their past equipment — hanging tree in the front yard and behind the shower room, or what was actually the gas chamber room for thousands of Jewish prisoners who were to go into the shower room only to find out this was not a shower room but a large gas chamber, connected to the next room for burning the bodies.
Behind the gas room was a ditch that the Germans used as a very close pistol range, and after their fun they could bring the bodies into the burning range. I was shocked how the Jewish population was treated, and we just spent hard months feeding 2.4 million Germans remaining in Berlin.
I returned to Germany 11 years later as a pilot (F-86s and F-102s) to spend three years flying the border to keep Russia and their aircraft out of Germany. It took many years, and thousands of flights into Berlin, to save the 2.4 million Germans, and overall they turned out to be outstanding with us for our many hours of work.
We had a C-54 aircraft, loaded with 10 tons of food/coal, items for survival to keep up with the delivery of 450 tons of items/food a day for their survival. During this time, we had an airplane landing in Berlin every 3 minutes. During this short period, early 1948 through September 1949, we lost 34 pilots due to aircraft crashes, and the Brits lost 40 pilot/crew members.
As a result, the Germans in Berlin turned good and golden from that time on until today. They are thankful for the work and help we gave them, even if they were ex-fighters.
Will’s column about Auschwitz was outstanding, and it brought back my memories of my visits to Dachau. In fact, 11 years later, I took my family to Dachau — my wife and two children — and we took two German girls as babysitters. The place was cleaned up, the shooting ditch gone, the hanging tree gone, and the gas chamber/showers cleaned up, but the burning room was still there.
The place was open for the public and real clean, and the German girls had zero knowledge of this as a concentration/death camp.
Thank you for the column about Auschwitz.