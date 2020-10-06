Cancel Culture claims another stony victim: Christopher Columbus. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot removed his statue from Grant Park for social justice, but how this gesture comforts or protects those grieving the 25 shooting fatalities during that May 29-30 weekend remains a mystery.
About the same time, radical iconoclasts toppled and set ablaze that explorer’s statue in Richmond, Va.’s Byrd Park. Similar vengeance in Boston exposed another Columbus statue to the fate of Charles I and Louis XVI. Dare we suppose that “woke” college students can explain the significant separations that befell each monarch? If they cannot, then our taxes and their time would better be spent in history books than in the streets or on social media.
Howard Zinn’s A People History of the United States fostered contempt for Columbus: “Behind the English invasion of North America, behind their massacre of Indians, their deception, their brutality, was that special powerful drive born in civilizations based on private profit.” However, biographer Samuel Eliot Morison objects: “This conviction that God destined him to be an instrument for spreading the faith was far more potent than the desire to win glory, wealth, and worldly honors.” Do students have the capacity to evaluate these two views as truth claims?
The holiday’s origin resulted from racism. In 1892, President Benjamin Harrison proposed the celebration to reduce tensions over the mass lynching of 11 Italians in New Orleans in 1891. As usually happens when cultures collide, Catholics and Italians overcame prejudice, but discrimination continues as Black Lives Matter rioters intimidate dissenters from their dogma, thus practicing what they allege to hate.
Much like the Marxists’ passion for erasing the history of our founding and of the Civil War, identity politics, drawing on Rousseau’s “noble savage,” substitutes a new holiday — the rather vague Indigenous People’s Day. Grand abstractions, though, insufficiently characterize the millions of North and South American natives before Columbus bumped into the West Indies. They did the best that they could within their circumstances, which is what we hope for any historical people and for ourselves.
Rather than assume the natives’ immunity to the character defects that marred the European explorers, let us note some of their flaws. The Aztecs offered mass human sacrifices on the pyramids. “Long before the white European knew a North American continent existed, Indians of the Northern Plains were massacring entire villages,” says George Franklin Feldman in the book Cannibalism, Headhunting and Human Sacrifice in North America: A History Forgotten. “And not just killed, but mutilated. Hands and feet were cut off, each body’s head was scalped, the remains were left scattered around the village, which was burned.”
Like us, those natives sometimes exploited others. Before the Plains tribes acquired horses, they stampeded buffalo over cliffs, indifferent to slaughtering more animals than they needed. They — like all humans throughout history — were at times susceptible to flawed human nature. Fault-finding is easy, but finding humble, generous social justice warriors staggers the imagination. The Golden Rule enrages them.