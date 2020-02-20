I write from a place of concern, fear and hope as a Christian woman, LGBTQ ally, mom, wife and business owner.
Adopting an equality ordinance in Denton that would protect a person from losing their job or home due to their LGBTQ status is not a gay/straight issue or a Christian/non-Christian issue, and no one is getting any “special rights.” Instead, this is a basic request for equal rights acknowledging that everyone in Denton deserves equality when it comes to where they work and live. And hey, it’s not just about basic rights. It’s also just good business.
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, “promoting a diverse and inclusive workforce is good for business.” Businesses rightly recognize that equality brings more high-paying jobs, more applicants, more opportunities, and more tax dollars right here to good ol’ Little D.
Having a nondiscrimination ordinance (NDO) protecting LGBTQ employees and customers opens doors for the entire Denton business community. Corporations like the Hershey Co., Kellogg, General Mills, Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Google, Lexus, American Airlines and Amazon (the list goes on) all care about equality for their employees, investors and customers alike. Can you imagine the recruiting power as we market Denton to companies around the world? When Facebook expanded their operations just a stone’s throw from Denton, the company specifically mentioned Fort Worth’s currently existing NDO as a factor in their decision. Plano has an NDO as well —in addition to the much-coveted Toyota headquarters. We will continue to miss out on opportunities to bring in high-paying jobs if we continue to lag behind our neighbors when it comes to equality.
Promisingly, there is broad support for LGBTQ equality among Texans of every demographic. According to the Public Religion Research Institute’s analysis, 66% of Texans favor nondiscrimination laws. Additionally, Harvard Business Review found that LGBTQ-friendly communities attract a large number of inventors — and with two major universities right here in Denton, we are the perfect hub to attract those millennial inventors. Even the US. Chamber of Commerce — an organization made of small and large businesses alike — recognizes that we are stronger when we are equal.
Just as the city of Denton says on its website:
“Denton is a community like no other — we’re welcoming, innovative, creative, diverse, unique and authentic. The City is a vibrant and growing community with many opportunities, no matter what your interest or passion. You’re free to be whoever you are ...”
If we want citizens to feel free to be whoever they are, then it is our responsibility to strive for equal rights for all our citizens.
As a city, we are “innovative, creative, diverse, unique and authentic” because of all the people who choose to raise their families, build epic businesses and graduate from one of our thriving universities here. Our LGBTQ community members choose to invest in Denton, and it is our responsibility to make sure we create a safe place for that investment.
Safety is not a privilege. It is a right. It is our responsibility to ensure all citizens have access to that right.
Denton residents have a right to not fear the loss of a job because of their sexual orientation, and to feel safe in their home not worrying that they risk experiencing homelessness if their landlord discovers their gender identity. Our LGBTQ neighbors deserve equality just the same as you or I. The great thing here is that implementing this ordinance does not take away anyone else’s rights, in the same way that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 didn’t take away the rights of others, either. This is a win-win.
It is our responsibility as Dentonites to support the equality ordinance. For your neighbor, friend, child and sibling. For the transgender college graduate starting their career, deserving an equal chance in securing their dream job, based not on their gender identity but based on their skills. For the loving same-sex couple who deserve to stay in their safe apartment and not be evicted because they are gay.
We say we want to retain our talent here in Denton. This is one powerful way we can accomplish that. It keeps us competitive when future employees and employers are looking at other cities right around the corner such as Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth and Plano, all of which have already successfully adopted nondiscrimination ordinances.
Now, let’s get to work, Denton!