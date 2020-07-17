Our way of life is ruining our way of life. We are the richest country in the world with the most extensive medical system, and we cannot beat the coronavirus. Whereas beating the virus has nothing to do with cost or medicine. Yes, we have several pharmaceutical companies working on a vaccine, but in the meantime this virus spreads like a prairie fire.
The main problem is that a large percentage of Americans refuse to believe that it is a catastrophic event. So they don’t take precautions. If they believe it is a real pandemic, they will take precautions but if not, won’t.
And many Americans are saying, “I don’t want to, and nobody can make me.” They say it’s a constitutional right. And it upsets their constitution. Because you see, many of us truly believe that “the pursuit of happiness” means “I’ll do it my way.”
Or does it? Have we gone too far with the concept of freedom so that it has come to mean “whatever I want.” Surely not! No one could possibly be so arrogant that they would think like that.
There must be another reason for not wearing a mask, because we know Gov. Greg Abbott and County Judge Andy Eads have both come out in favor of mask use. Well, yes, our pugnacious sheriff has no time to enforce it, but you know.
I have thought of some of the real reasons people refuse to wear face masks! Want to hear some? Afterwards you can tell me some of your reasons, too.
Maybe people smell their own breath. And especially folks who smoke or chew or dip or drink or do some of the other awful things people do with their mouths.
Or they may be mouth breathers. You can see their face masks blow in and out like a sail.
And for a lot of people, gosh, they don’t realize it improves their looks. It does mine. I look much better if you cover half my face.
They would do whatever President Donald Trump tells them. Now, I have some problems with this one. Several people have told me the Trump clan would follow him to Guyana and drink the Kool-Aid. I don’t believe that. But other people do.
They don’t care if they infect people; their freedom is more important. Goodness, do we have to include this one too? Yes. Because there really are people like that. And they come in all colors: white, black, brown, red, yellow or even orange. They are bullies; they pick on the weak. Fortunately, there are not very many of those. Only a small minority, but they make their presence known to everyone.
But is there any point in dwelling on things we cannot change? They will refuse to wear a mask, and it does not matter how much their friends and family may ask it of them. They will sing “I gotta be me” all the way to the emergency room.
Of course, some of my loyal fans, who read my column every time it comes out, will write me or this newspaper and tell me some very worthy reasons why they will not wear a face mask. And it’s hard to disagree with them.