My Mama often told me, “Dime con quien andas y te dire quien eres,” which means “Tell me who you hang out with, and I will tell you who you are.” She said that if you hang out with drug addicts, you like drugs; if you hang out with churchgoers, you go to church often. Pretty simple, isn’t it?
And we tend to pick up their lingo and their dress and their mannerisms. Sometimes, we even tend to pick up their bad habits. St. Augustine called it a sin by association; he claimed that sometimes we do things that we know are wrong, but we do it because everyone in the crowd does it.
These days we “associate” with more people than ever before, but often we don’t even know what they look like. This is because we are members of a big community known as the internet, or the worldwide web. Think about it. Some of us know more about the people on the internet than about our neighbors. And even though we may not be aware of it, the people on the internet are, well, closer to us than some of our non-internet friends. I don’t think this is a problem, do you?
The problem is that when we associate with people, we tend to act like them. And if we listen to people on the internet, we may become like them. Now some internet users tend to be rude and unkind. Because they write incognito. That is, they may use their real name, but they use a picture of their dog or a movie star as their portfolio picture. That way no one knows what they look like, and there’s no risk they will get shoved off their scooter while riding around Walmart.
Others tend to go a step further and use a glamorous name, like “April Day” or “Miss Me.” When people hide behind an assumed name and a pretty picture, they can say whatever they want, and no one will know it’s them. As a result, we have some nasty name-calling and outright hostility on the internet.
Does this mean the internet has made us into worse people? I don’t think so. I believe people are still basically good, and given a choice to be mean or kind, they will be kind. Unless they are in a group that encourages hatred. Then they may be mean just to go along with the crowd as an attempt to win approval and acceptance.
So it’s important that we choose carefully whom we engage in dialogue online. In this age of “fake” news, subpoena refusals, finger-pointing politicos and people screaming that we must think like they do about a statue, it’s hard to know how to respond. They will disagree with whatever you say.
So if you have someone call you a name on the internet or accuse you of trying to “destroy America” because you don’t think like they do, the best thing is to not reply at all. Or if someone says something so totally foolish that you don’t even know how to respond, the best way to end an argument or even a dumb discussion is to just say, “You’re probably right.”
Why not try it right now?