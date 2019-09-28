We all agree that we need to somehow curb the number of people coming into our country seeking asylum. The latest measure of our esteemed president, in case you missed it, is to require that anyone seeking asylum needs to show proof they have sought asylum elsewhere and been turned down. This rule, by the way, applies only to those who come to America from Mexico. It does not apply to Canada.
It seems like a good idea. But you can never make anything foolproof because fools are so ingenious they will find a way to mess things up. Anyone coming here from Central America has to go through Mexico, and Mexico will be only too happy to refuse asylum to the needy Central Americans and tell them to keep on moving.
I imagine that the Mexican government will even be glad to provide those good people a certificate of rejection; not free of course. It is easy to believe that people in Mexico will find a way to sell certificates to anyone who wants to prove to the United States that they have been rejected in another country. What we may have done, then, is create a nice windfall for some people in Mexico. They love it!
As you have often heard me say, illegal entry into the U.S. is more and more uncommon. People just get in line to tell the Border Patrol officer they want asylum. The officer cannot decide whether or not they should get it: Only a judge can decide this. So the people of Central America come into the U.S. to await their day in court. And they are here legally while they wait.
So now, with Mexico’s help, they will provide proof of rejection in another country, come in to the U.S., and still be here legally. Once again, it is not a matter of illegal entry. It is a matter of our courts being so backed up that it could be several months, if not a year, before their case is reviewed.
What’s the best way to fix it? “Enforce the law,” many shout! We are. The law says they can come in if they seek asylum. “Shut the border,” others proclaim. That would hurt the economy along the U.S.-Mexico border. Our businesses depend on Mexicans crossing over into the U.S. and shopping for groceries, clothes, gasoline, etc. along the border. “Build a wall,” still others yell out. But that will not stop even one person from walking across the bridge and asking for asylum. Maybe the best way to solve this is to improve things in Central America so they won’t want to leave?
And why is that, you ask. Who says we have to be responsible for our neighbors? Well, if you’re a Christian, Jesus said you have to love your neighbor. If you’re a Jew, the Torah says you have to be kind to foreigners because you were once a foreigner yourself. If you’re a Muslim, the Quran says that those who have authority should take care of refugees. If you’re an atheist and a patriot, Lady Liberty says it in the book she eternally holds in her hand. And if you’re an atheist and not a patriot, well, goodness! I don’t know what to say to you.