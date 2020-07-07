I never know what to say when people tell me, “Thank you for your service.” What do you say? People often want to call everyone who served a hero. Well, I am not a hero. I did not want to serve, but I was given no other choice. Heroes are guys like my buddy Rick Salazar, who used to live in Denton and is now retired in Arkansas. He came home with two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. That’s a hero.
I mean, could I compare myself to Spc. Alberto Garza, of San Antonio, who threw himself on a grenade and saved his entire squad? They gathered enough pieces of him to fill a coffin the size of a bread box. I talked to his mother, who spoke only Spanish, five years later, and she still cried every day. Can you believe that? Five years! That’s a hero.
Oh, I know, I obeyed orders and followed commands. I went where they sent me and shot where they pointed, but I have to confess that I used every excuse possible to get out of humping in the jungle. Does that sound like a hero? Heroes are like my cousin Frank Luna of San Antonio, who was a prisoner of war and came home so messed up that he suffered horrific nightmares. He finally drank himself to death. May he rest in peace.
The most heroic thing I did was not dodge the draft. One of my friends was ready to relocate to Canada if he got called. Another told the draft board he wet the bed every night (not true). Still another joined the reserves. He said reservists and draftees trained together, but when the training was done the draftees went to war and the reservists went home. That sounded good.
But my dad said, “Es un deber.” It’s an obligation. He was one of those people who believe it is a privilege to live in America. He felt it was a “deber” to vote in every election, even when he had to pay a poll tax. He was delighted when the Supreme Court told Texas we could no longer charge people to vote. He watched every election and loved to talk politics, always in Spanish. Believe me, you can’t really cuss out the governor until you do it in Spanish. My dad thought that serving in the Army was like paying income taxes: Nobody wants to do it, but it has to be done. So I went.
The night before I flew overseas, my four big brothers, all deceased now, got together with me, and we drank beer till I got drunk (which usually takes about two beers). I recall crying like a scared little boy, which I guess I was, to my older brothers, saying, “I don’t want to die.” They just looked at the floor and sighed.
So if you happen to be one of those nice people who says, “Thank you for your service,” please understand how humble it makes me feel. And how it reminds me of those scared little boys who went to war and never came home. And how I wish we could say that to my buddies who are still over there, waiting for the chopper to take them away.
So even though I am not a hero, I suppose I have the right, on behalf of all those who made our freedom possible, to say “Happy Birthday, America.” Es un deber.