A friend of mine has a son who’s a cop. Thing is, I didn’t know he was when he came into town for a visit. Just after church we walked to the parking lot as her son walked in front of us. I looked at her and said, “He walks like a cop.”
“He is a cop,” she said. I didn’t say any more, but between you and me, he walked like, well, like he was wearing Comanche underwear: It was creeping up on him.
Did you know people can spot a cop by the way he walks? If you are married to one, or somehow involved with one, you know that they strut. Yes, strut like a rooster in a henhouse: stick out their chest, expand their shoulders and look bigger than they are. Could they perhaps be telling the world, “I’m tough all the way back to Dirty Harry.” Where do they learn to walk like that? Do they teach that at the police academy?
Some of them get so good at it that it appears they’re looking for a fight. If you have lived in Denton very long, you remember the Piggly Wiggly supermarket at McKinney Street and Loop 288. They had an off-duty cop who worked security. He looked at all the Hispanic men like, “How about we step outside and mix it up?” He was scary. He had an extreme strut. Despite that, however, most of our local officers are nice people — except for that hugely fat guy on a motorcycle. He is just plain rude.
Well, brace yourself. The national movement to defund police departments will help very little; matter of fact, it could create more crime. We need the police. Without them, it’s every person for themselves. It could lead to a dog-eat-dog kind of world. I don’t know about you, but that sounds pretty bad to me.
Oh sure, we can have social workers work with the homeless and counselors work with fighting boys. But sooner or later, we will have a man with a gun, and yes, he might be black or white, and he will require the intervention of armed police officers, and I daresay we will be glad we have them. But do they have to have the Dirty Harry attitude?
Maybe police departments could retrain police officers to project a friendly, rather than a tough guy, look. They don’t need extra money for that, just, well, training. For instance, go online and look at the picture of Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon. He has a friendly smile, like he wants to defend and protect. Then find the profile picture of Sheriff Tracy Murphree. Does he ever smile? He looks ready for a fight.
Are we on a roll now? How about this? We can have our police officers ticket off-duty police officers just like everyone else. Did you know that off-duty police officers do not get traffic tickets? Yup. No matter how fast they drive. To some people, this seems like one officer telling another, “We are above the law.” When they reinforce that to each other, they may begin to act like it all the time.
Maybe some of our readers could tell Sheriff Murphree and Chief Dixon that it would cost nothing to implement this vital change. Thus, if we make two changes, get rid of the strut, and they give each other tickets, it could make for a huge change in the way police are perceived by the public. What do you think?