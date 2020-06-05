Have you ever noticed that, most times when people die, they die in, well, in stages? Often it starts off with an accident, like a fall. Then before they recover completely from the effects of that first mishap, they get another, like pneumonia. It seems they get hit by one thing or another so that they get weaker and weaker until they get hit by something big and it takes them.
Well, brace yourself. It can happen that way in families too. Especially when siblings are close together in age. It’s possible to lose three or four siblings in three or four years. For our family, the first one to go was Mama. She worked hard all her life and gave everything she could until there was nothing left of her.
So when something bad happens, the family can start to change into another generation, where people who did not grow up in the same house become our only relatives. So the old family is gone. A new one takes its place. But can anything take the place of our original family?
And (stay with me now) it seems to me that it even happens in businesses. Have you noticed that most of the businesses that have gone belly up during the coronavirus were not doing very well before the pandemic? And if you ask the owners and managers of those businesses, I bet they will tell you that they were hit by a series of mishaps, each coming on the tails of another. Until they were hit by the big one.
I wonder if that also happens in very large groups. Are there any sociologists in the group? Say, a large group like a nation. Or historians? Could it be that a nation goes through a series of bad mishaps, and it gets weaker and weaker with each one?
Well, shall we take a look? First, we were hit by a global pandemic. Virtually every nation was hurt. No one, not the best seers into the future or the best epidemiologists, saw it coming. We really don’t know where it came from. Nor clearly understand how we give it to each other. And there is no treatment other than to enhance your own immunological system.
Then to make matters worse, maybe because we understand so little about it, there are some good people among us who say that it is no worse than a regular season of the flu, or that it does not exist at all but was made up by “the liberal media.” Second mishap: It split us apart.
And where are our leaders in Washington? Why did we not see Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump stand together (six feet apart) and say they would put aside politics and work together to fight this cursed coronavirus? Members of both parties are acting unprofessional to say the least. Third mishap: We could really use some words of encouragement from our leaders.
Next, we have dams break with major flooding. Then we have a horrific murder that everyone sees firsthand on the internet. As a result, we have rioting and looting in virtually every major city in the country, and our own fair city orders a curfew. Thank God, all our demonstrations have been peaceful. Speaking as a man of color, let me reassure you that 90% of the people of color do not approve of rioting and looting. We hate it as much as everyone else does.
We have been attacked by bugs that will kill our beautiful Arizona ash trees. And some gigantic wasp that beheads bees. And now we may have a hurricane headed toward the East Coast. (Did the liberal media make that up?) Does this remind you of the 10 Plagues of Egypt? Me too.
But take heart. Here’s the way to help stop these mishaps from making our nation weaker and weaker. As the Beatles said, “All you need is love.” That is our immunological system.
We just need Nancy Pelosi and President Trump to let us feel the love. Like Bush the Younger did. Didn’t you love it when he went to New York right after 9/11 and shook hands with the firefighters and police officers? Hugged them and thanked them? He even got teary-eyed.
We need Trump and Pelosi and Gov. Greg Abbot, County Judge Andy Eads, Mayor Chris Watts and Keely Briggs (my council member) to go to the hospitals, the police stations, the doctor’s offices, the homeless shelters, and poke elbows with the staff there and personally tell them that the people of Denton love them for what they do. Don’t you think that would help?
When can we expect Ms. Pelosi and Mr. Trump at Medical City Denton?