In his attempt to stanch the flow of immigrants into Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott recently announced that we will not accept any more refugees. Some folks think it’s high time; others believe he went too far. This act could have a major impact on immigration into Texas. Or could it?
As I write this, I am sitting in Laredo, where I came to have a firsthand look. Previously, I visited the Rio Grande Valley for a look-see at the border situation, so this time I decided to try Laredo, which is farther north and harder to reach from Latin America. Here’s what I learned.
First, Laredo is not one city, but two, of over a half-million people: about 250,000 north of the Rio Grande and almost 400,000 on the south side. Thus, for a moderate-sized city, Laredo has big-city problems, such as huge traffic jams. And there are hundreds of gigantic semi-trucks hauling goods into Mexico. They even have a special bridge for trucks so tourists in cars will not be slowed down too much.
And the gas stations love those semi-trucks. They are everywhere: in parking lots at the stores, at restaurants and the hotels. There are almost as many semi-truck sales dealers as there are used-car dealers. So Laredo is much bigger than it appears on the maps.
Another thing is that the people of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, love to come over to Texas to shop. They especially love Walmart. They dress up in their best to come here to buy groceries, clothes, beer, furniture, auto parts and much, much more. The deli at Walmart is always crowded as these good people love to eat fast food as much as we do. Why, many of the staff at Walmart speak only Spanish, so if you plan to buy a toothbrush, like I did, you need to learn how to say it in Spanish (el cepillo de dientes).
Stores and restaurants that have recently closed here are doing a thriving business in Laredo. Again, because the people of Nuevo Laredo love to come here and chow down at Fuddruckers and Golden Corral. They make it a point to have an American meal while they’re up here.
Oh, and there are dozens of “Cambio” stores, or places where you can hand over Mexican pesos and get American greenbacks in return, which people carry over to the nearest department store. Even at the hotels, I saw these good people pay in cash, not debit cards, which hotel managers love.
Hundreds of people walk across the bridge every day and come into Texas to work. There are certain streets near the bridge where able-bodied men stand and wait for someone to come by looking for a day laborer — just like we do here.
I agree with our governor that we need to do something about too many people coming into Texas. However, claiming that we will not take any more refugees has done nothing to ease the flow of people coming into Laredo to shop and eat. And a lot of them just stay here.
Mexico does not bother to come looking for them, and they have a card saying they have permission to be here, so the Border Patrol leaves them alone. I talked to one couple who came to shop 17 years ago, and they are still here. Maybe someone needs to tell our esteemed governor that if he wants to change this, he needs to convince business owners that they need less money. Because they are getting rich off people from Mexico crossing over into our state — day after day.