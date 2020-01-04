The most famous line from the classic novel Animal Farm is “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” We have certainly learned a lot about equality before the law in the past few weeks, haven’t we? Mostly, that it is not the same for all of us.
When members of the government, representatives in Congress and Supreme Court judges commit an offense, they are not arrested, they are impeached. These good people are not above “the law,” but the law does not treat them the same. No ordinary grand jury can sit in judgment of one of these officials. They must be judged by their “peers.” So when they get impeached, it’s like you or me getting indicted: It means that there is enough evidence to go to trial. It does not mean that there is proof of a violation.
Now, did you know officials can refuse to cooperate with the law? Well, recently we learned that the president can order his staff not to testify. If our district court orders you to testify and you refuse, you will probably spend some time in jail, but this is not so for elected officials. Did you know that?
Another thing we have learned is that our lawmakers can reverse the charges and accuse the court itself by claiming the procedure is a sham. Seems to me that if you did not commit a crime, you would want to lean heavily on our legal foundations of due process and equal protection — not claim that they are fake.
Remember who else did this? Saddam Hussein. During his trial, he claimed that the judges did not have the right to try him and declared the whole process a sham. This does not seem smart to me. Instead of an accused man yelling, “I didn’t do it” he proclaims, “You don’t have the right to try me!” which sounds like he did it. Whether or not a violation has occurred, in my opinion, the president and his staff need to respect the law and cooperate. Even if the charges are fake, our system of justice is not. The Republicans need to say, “Let’s look at the evidence and then decide” rather than, “He’s innocent, so this whole system is a sham.”
And did you know the House of Representatives can hold onto the charges? Until they can be sure that the Senate will hold a fair trial? Does this feel like an attempt to strong-arm the Senate? Isn’t this like the district attorney holding onto a case to be sure that the district judge will hold a fair trial? Isn’t Nancy Pelosi acting power happy? Help me understand how she isn’t.
And the Republicans are wrong in claiming that our system of justice is a sham. I say that the travesty lies in the Senate working with the White House on the impeachment. Isn’t this like the district judge coordinating a trial with the defendant? Then they have the nerve to proclaim that our whole judicial system is a sham.
Both parties have acted shamefully. Except for a few refreshing exceptions, they vote their politics, not their ethics. Please help me understand how they are not putting their party above the law. And how Pelosi has not abused her power. And how Mitch McConnell has not acted like a lackey to President Trump. And why McConnell and Pelosi both should not be cooling their heels in jail.