This whole impeachment thing is getting tiresome, isn’t it? Our country went nearly 200 years with only one presidential impeachment, and we are now into the third in recent memory. We have lived through the impeachments of Nixon, Clinton and now Trump. It almost seems like a presidential impeachment is as commonplace as a fat man in Congress.
And it’s not. It is a very serious and frightening step. One that should only be taken in extreme and hateful circumstances. Yet it seems like some officials find it very easy to yell “impeach” and others easily proclaim “don’t impeach.” And it’s all about a phone call! Most of the Democrats believe the president is guilty of high treason and bribery, but that is a really hard thing to prove. Now if they had gone to the mat about the 17 women who claim the president sexually assaulted them it might be different, don’t you think? Still, some would claim it’s hard to believe someone who yells “rape” 20 years after the fact. We learned that from the whole Kavanaugh caper.
The saddest part is that almost without exception, our political party affiliation determines how we interpret things. If you’re a Democrat, chances are you believe Trump has committed an unpardonable sin. If you’re a Republican, you probably believe it is all “fake news.” But if you’re an independent, like myself, you don’t know what to believe anymore.
As an Indy, I can tell you President Trump does a lot of questionable things. He blurts out things to fellow heads of state that no president should ever say. He insults our allies. He calls people awful names, more like a grade school bully than a president. He describes himself in terms that remind me of an adolescent boy in love with himself. All of this is distasteful, but not illegal.
Further, I can tell you that nothing but nothing any president does is “perfect,” let alone a phone call. Every action a president takes is seen as good by half the people and bad by the other half. That applies to all presidents. It would help if President Trump just called the phone call to Ukraine “not bad” or, at least, “not illegal.”
And Nancy Pelosi, who when a reporter asked a question warned, “Don’t mess with me,” needs to chill. If she wants to accuse the president of bribery, she needs to have something a little more tangible, like Trump offered the president of Ukraine dinner with Ivanka or something disgusting like that. But instead what Pelosi has done is left it up to us to interpret what the president meant by his words. This gets into the arena of intention; I am not a lawyer, but it seems to me that intent is hard to prove.
So here’s my prediction: He will get impeached by the House. There’s no way out of it now. After that, the Senate will vote along party lines and exonerate him of all sin. He then will make history by becoming the only president ever to run after being impeached. And he will be reelected. He will carry our fair city by a landslide. Then he will proclaim the reason he won is not because everyone voted along party lines but because he is the perfect president. Doesn’t that sound like him?
Remind me of this prediction next November, would you?