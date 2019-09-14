Texas history (both written and oral) constantly amazes me with the courageous pioneers of yesteryear. Our history is replete with such illustrious characters as Jim Bowie, Stephen F. Austin, Juan Seguin and Ma Ferguson, to name just a few.
But history books are written about very few, highly selected people. The rest carried on their quiet lives of hard work and support of family. To me, that makes them heroes and pioneers as well. That includes our parents.
They are the ones who did all the legwork — the working and the tending, the birthing and the burying — that made Texas the great state it is. It seems their stories could be just as precious, just as magnificent, as any of those belonging to the names in the history books. They were certainly people worth knowing.
But do we ever really know our parents? I mean, we’re too childish when they are young and strong, and pay no attention to what wonderful people they are. And when we reach the point where we can appreciate them as people, they are parents, not people.
I mean that for many of us, including me, they never stop being parents. And it would be wonderful to get to know our parents as friends. Just ordinary friends, who play jokes on others, worry about money, sometimes act irresponsibly, or cry when they hear the national anthem.
It would have been such a gift for us to just sit and have a conversation with our fathers, for instance, and talk about, well, their lives. Not their lives in relation to ours, but their lives.
Just life — like how your father first fell in love or maybe how he was jealous of his brother, or how someone once stole his wallet, or the peaks and valleys of a vast and glorious life that is gone now. And his struggles and his joys, and how he felt the first time your mama undressed in front of him, or the first time he held you as a baby, or how he cried when he learned that his mother had died.
How the political events of his life affected him. What he thought of Truman or Roosevelt, or how he felt that one time he stood in front of the Alamo. Or how he marveled when he first saw an electric light bulb brighten up a room. What was his favorite class in school? Did he ever hit a home run? Who was the first girl he kissed?
All of these things wrap themselves around and spiral through a rich and glorious life that was never shared — not entirely — with us because, well, we were his responsibility, not his confidants.
It’s those ordinary, everyday people who vote and pay taxes and support the churches and build the roads and bridges of our city. Our forebears made Texas what it is today and there was so much history they could have told us.
If you’re lucky enough to still have living parents, or grandparents, maybe it’s time to listen a little. Rather than look back, years from now, and wish you had — as I often do.