Former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren recently lost her brother to coronavirus. She expressed her gratitude to the nurses who cared for him but lamented that, because he was isolated, there was no family to hold his hand or say “I love you” one last time, and there was no funeral for those who loved him to hold and comfort each other.
Like Warren, I recently lost my last brother, David Valdez, 11 days after being exposed to the cursed coronavirus. We were not allowed to visit him. My brother died alone, and the thought made me extremely sad. Not to worry, though, I see a psychologist at Veterans Affairs. The slogan at the VA is “It takes the spirit of a warrior to ask for help.”
But the death of Sen. Warren’s brother, as well as my own brother’s death, made me realize that a lot of people are dying alone because of this pandemic. That is, without any family, surrounded by kindhearted strangers wearing face masks. And no matter how skilled or compassionate the staff, they do not love the patient the way a sibling does. So from that perspective, the patients die alone.
Like you, I have kept up with the numbers globally, across America, in Texas and in Denton County. Although we have had only 20 people die of coronavirus in Denton County, every one of those patients had a family. And in most cases, their families were not allowed to see their loved one.
My brother’s funeral, if that is what you could call it, was not the usual funeral by any measure. In the traditional Hispanic funeral, there is a wailing and weeping, lots of black clothes, and a service where people sing songs of comfort and the priest sends the deceased off to heaven. We hug each other a lot. Afterward we go somewhere and stuff ourselves with fried chicken and charro beans. Psychologists tell us this is very healthy and emotionally healing. We could not do that at my brother’s funeral. They allowed us to go in the chapel in small groups of 10 at a time, we “viewed the remains,” and that was it.
Thus, all those death totals we read in the Denton Record-Chronicle each day represent the patients, but there is no way to know how many people were affected. Maybe just two or three, or maybe, as in my brother’s case, scores of relatives and loved ones. And each one of us hurt in an unseen way by the cursed coronavirus because we could not say goodbye; we could not see the patient, and the funeral was not much of a funeral, especially for a Hispanic family.
So please. On behalf of all those touched personally by the coronavirus, stay home; wash your hands often; practice social distancing. Even if you are young and healthy and believe you can fight it off, it’s best to control who you may inadvertently contaminate. Because if you don’t take precautions, you may end up hurting an entire family.