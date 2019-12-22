What is your best Christmas memory? I have often asked people that question, and their replies surprise me. No one has ever mentioned a bunch of gifts, lots of turkey, or even loads of fun times. Without exception, they recall a time when things were tough — when they had to work a lot to make things joyful; a time when they were not sure they would be able to buy a single gift.
One Christmas, when I was skinny and had hair, my brothers Richard and Rudy got an idea to make tamales for the holidays. Now, homemade tamales are a lot of work and require several people working together.
You need one person in charge of the meat, cooking it just slowly for many hours until it is tender and moist. You need another person to handle the masa, which is what the meat goes into. This was usually my job. You toss and mix the masa for several hours to get that light fluffy texture. And it is heavy. Then you need another person in charge of the shucks, to soak them until they are flexible but will not fall apart.
When everything is ready you need at least a half-dozen people, but preferably more, each taking one shuck, smearing it with masa and dropping a glob of beef, chicken or beans into the masa. The shuck is then rolled into the shape of a small tube and folded over so that only the tip of the tamal shows. (Yes, the singular of tamales is tamal. There is no such word as tamale.) They are then stacked into a can with the exposed masa up, and the can is filled with juice from the meat and placed on a slow-burning fire.
Two or three men usually sit up most of the night with the roasting tamales, making sure that the fire does not die or get too hot. It is a wonderful Christmas custom to have a couple of cold beers while you watch the tamales cook and talk to your brothers and cousins. After several hours of cooking, you can bring out some moist, tender tamales that will almost melt in your mouth.
That’s how it was that memorable Christmas, decades ago, when Mama, Richard, Rudy and I decided that all we needed to make about 20 dozen tamales was four people. We worked very hard the entire day, and by evening we had enough tamales to offer anyone who came to visit.
The tamales were not the best, the work was not the hardest. But now that Mama and my brothers are gone, it has become especially meaningful. As I look back, I wish I had known that in a very few years all three of them would be buried at Mission Park Cemetery in San Antonio, and I alone would be left to remember that day. And I wish I had paused right in the middle of smearing masa and looked at my brothers and Mama and told them how much it meant to be with them and how much I loved them.
Do yourself a favor, would you? Don’t let this wonderful time slip by without telling your family and friends how much you love them. Let them know how dear they are to you, especially at Christmas. For this is the season of love. A time of peace and joy. And lots and lots of tamales.