My mama’s first grandchild was named after her, but with a middle name: Teresa Irene Valdez. She now goes by Terrie. Terrie moved to California when she was still a child, and she has stayed there all her life.
While she was still in her teens, she met a handsome young man named David Garcia, and they started dating. Then he got drafted. Back in the days of the draft, everyone had this hanging over their heads — men and women equally, right after high school, when you were still in your prime. No, women were not drafted, but their boyfriends and husbands were. There was no choice involved.
Because of the Vietnam War, many young men tried to “dodge” the draft. Some moved to Canada for a while. Some claimed they had grave illnesses which prevented their service. A few young men even claimed they were homosexual, as they called them back then. This kept you from being drafted.
Another way to dodge the draft was to join the Army Reserve. The Reserve is sort of like the regular military, with very little of the risk. If you got drafted, the Army decided what kind of work you did. If you joined the Reserve, you chose. We all went through the same basic combat training, but after “basic” the men in the Reserve went home. The men who got drafted went to war.
When David finished his training, the Army gave him two weeks’ leave before he was sent to Vietnam. Terrie and David got married and had their honeymoon in that short two weeks. Guess you could say Terrie was a war bride. While David was away, Terrie gave birth to their first child.
After he got out of the Army, David used the GI Bill to get a college degree and landed a job as a middle school teacher. Terrie became a homemaker and mother to their daughter, who was later joined by a sister and a brother. David went to night school and got a master’s degree while he worked. When he got his master’s, he got a promotion.
One promotion followed another and David became a middle school principal. Terrie, meanwhile, became a first-class seamstress and made clothes, purses, bedspreads, hats and practically everything that can be made from cloth. Together, they worked at keeping their family safe and secure, taking vacations together each year in one of the many parks in California. Recently, they celebrated their 50th anniversary in Hawaii.
Now they are just an elderly couple who like to go out for breakfast, take a nap in the afternoon and watch TV together in the evening. You can’t get much more American than Terrie and David.
Thing is, they both grew up speaking Spanish, love barbacoa tacos for breakfast, and watch the telenovelas each night in Spanish. Which goes right along with a recurring theme of my essays: Americans come in many colors, speak many languages and observe many cultures, yet we are all Americans. This is one of the things that makes us such a great nation: people like David and Terrie (Valdez) Garcia.