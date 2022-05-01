Our founding national ideal is that we are all created with inherent worth and dignity. This is the theory of natural right: We are born free and equal. You don’t need John Locke to make those points. We do it all the time with young children in age-appropriate ways. It is the core message of kindergarten: Be kind, be yourself and stand up to bullies.
So the theory of natural right infuses childhood education. We don’t put it that way. We talk about learning standards of caring, empathy and respect. But those values come from a rich tradition of thought. They form our working theory about the human condition. We could have another theory — many cultures do. But we can’t have no theory. Value neutrality is not an option.
These values that bind us as a people call on us to listen and learn. This is why Martin Luther King, Jr. said he was trying to cash our nation’s promissory note. We are born free and equal, but the world doesn’t always treat everyone as such. Structures of power, biases and categories get in the way of realizing our values. Those structures can be invisible to those whom they benefit. The privileged will, then, balk that reforms are introducing some new ideology into a space that was happily value-neutral.
When it comes to education, they will say that children are too young to discuss race and gender. Again, though, value-neutrality is not an option. Children are unavoidably bombarded with messages. What was being passed off as neutral was, rather, a whole range of curricular choices and classroom practices that centered white, cisgender and heterosexual experiences. As a result, students who do not fit this “norm” find themselves cast in the shadows without the same liberty to be and to be seen.
This framing — that a new ideology is entering a neutral space — is at the center of the right’s attack on LGBTQ inclusivity in schools. For example, Fox News recently reported that “starting in September,” New Jersey first graders “will be learning about gender, gender identity and gender stereotypes.” Yet they have been learning about gender all along. They just have been doing so through the theory of heterosexual normativity and the gender binary. This theory, though, doesn’t capture the full picture. It doesn’t account for many students and their families.
So the accurate thing to say is that soon students will begin learning a better theory about sexuality and gender. It’s better, because it is more aligned with our fundamental commitment to natural rights. Being kind to everyone means respecting who they are, and to do that we need a theory that allows everyone’s truth to be seen.
That is what queer theory does. It offers a richer account of the diverse human experience. The truth it seeks is existential. It is what Cyndi Lauper called our “true colors,” our authentic selves. To see someone’s true colors, you must look with care, because they have to “shine through” our biases and customary categories. Like the rainbow, this truth is variegated and can only be seen if we cast the right light on it. Queer theory helps people of all ages to see true colors by looking past their presuppositions. As the father of a transgender child — someone who has had to look past my biases to see the truth — I can attest to how vital this is.
Sadly, the “moral war” being waged by the right signals an unwillingness to seek truth. Rather, they insist on embracing the comforting certainty of their presuppositions. By smearing queer theory as “ideology” they insist on denying the existential truths of LGBTQ people. The culture warriors never admit an ounce of ambiguity or shred of decency on the “other side.” No, it is a complete moral breakdown orchestrated by depraved people. For the warriors, there can be no rainbow. Only black-and-white. It is good versus evil. It is war. Whatever happened to being kind?
Their “war” stems from an ill-conceived fragility that assumes our natural right tradition will topple if we allow true colors to shine. Yet the opposite is the case: Queer theory is rooted in the soil of our commitment to freedom and equality. It is deeply American.
Christopher Rufo, a leader of the right’s culture war, recently wrote that, “Queer theory has made its way into public school curriculums for children as young as four.” LGBTQ allies tend to define queer theory narrowly as a set of ideas from scholars discussed in college. If that’s what it is, it couldn’t be found in kindergarten. But that’s like saying natural right isn’t in kindergarten just because they don’t read John Locke. It is there, and it should be there.
In the same vein, yes, age-appropriate queer theory is coming to kindergarten. Thank goodness.