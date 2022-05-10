What began as “two weeks to slow the spread” turned into two years of restrictions and mandates that have negatively impacted Americans all over the country. It was not until recently that Democratic mayors and governors followed Republican leaders in ending vaccine and mask mandates. Though there has been improvement on the local and state level, it seems as though the Biden administration does not want to give up their power trip just yet.
Back in March, a video surfaced on social media in which a teacher tells her elementary school students that they no longer needed to wear masks in the classroom. The students burst out with shrieks of joy as they ripped off their masks. Most recently, after outgoing press secretary Jen Psaki claimed that a majority of Americans support mask mandates, a surplus of videos surfaced on social media where passengers and flight attendants cheered as they removed their masks midflight at the news that the federal travel mandate had ended. I could not help but be reminded by these images of the iconic photo of the soldier embracing his girlfriend at the end of World War II.
The issue of masks, and mandates in general, has been a polarizing issue since the beginning of the pandemic. Even today, if you were to open Twitter and search the hashtag #COVID19, you are flooded with an array of contrasting facts and opinions. It is no secret that both the political right and left have been engaging in their own echo chambers on social media for quite a while now. The pandemic has amplified both voices to different extremes.
The unfortunate reality is that leaders in this country would rather prioritize politics over actual science. Lack of transparency and trust has resulted in a public that is deeply divided, angry and skeptical of public health organizations. This administration failed to “unite” Americans, as promised, and instead enforced policies like the Occupational Safety and Health Administration vaccine mandate that forced millions of Americans out of jobs. Fortunately, the Supreme Court of the United States struck down this mandate. Unfortunately, the damage had already been done.
Following this administration’s most recent court loss on the federal transportation mask mandate, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the Department of Justice to appeal the decision. It didn’t stop there. When asked about the news at a news conference, Psaki said the administration was working to overrule it. The case focused on a federal law called the Public Health Service Act of 1944, which gives federal officials the ability to enforce regulations if needed to carry out “inspection, fumigation, disinfection, sanitation and other measures.” Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled that wearing a mask “cleans nothing” and at most only “traps virus droplets,” and it “neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Thus, it was ruled the mask mandate exceeded the CDC’s authority to enact a law in this case.
With this information, bureaucrats and politicians still refuse to accept that Americans have moved past the pandemic. They need to be made aware that they have sacrificed the health of individuals and society as a whole because of their desire to play politics. Studies have already shown the physical and mental health problems created. One can only imagine what the effects of two years of mask wearing will have in the future.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, I’ve stated that mandates will drive opposition. I knew the public would reject these mandates and, to put it in simple terms, would not be fond of government overreach. Even with the news of Dr. Anthony Fauci proclaiming that the United States has finally reached the post-pandemic phase, elitist Democrats in Congress and the Biden administration do not to want to let go of the power they gained during this pandemic.
The majority of Americans have spoken, and the verdict is in. President Joe Biden, his administration and federal agencies should tread lightly on attempting to enact any further pandemic measures.