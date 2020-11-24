In the media-driven panic over the COVID-19 virus, we forget that our American heritage begins with a death rate of 50%.
Will the media ignore Dec. 18, the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims’ landing at Plymouth, as Nov. 21 vanished without coverage of the 400th anniversary of the signing of the Mayflower Compact? It established a secular government guided by a “social contract” prior to John Locke and Rousseau. Arriving hundreds of miles off course from Virginia, hyper-strict Calvinists originated a pragmatic government with more secular voyagers.
The Pilgrims went ashore after a 64-day voyage, which included much sickness with attending vomit and diarrhea in cramped quarters. Worse, they did not know the site was already drenched in death. Since 1602, English ships had killed or captured some natives, including Squanto, who taught them to plant corn and translated for them. To compound the natives’ hostility, English seamen previously brought disease, which killed or exiled all of Squanto’s tribe, whose fields the Pilgrims claimed.
The Pilgrims recognized that colonizing North America was dangerous. The Roanoke Colony vanished without a trace. Spanish soldiers massacred the French Huguenot (Protestant) colonists in Florida in the mid-1560s. In Jamestown, settled by avaricious adventurers in 1607, two-thirds died in the first year.
What might we respect in these audacious settlers? They recognized purpose as a chosen people in the opening words of their compact: “In the Name of God,” which contrasts to our assumptions that atomized individuals choose their identities and that they create rather than discover reality. Risking available technology, the Separatists imperiled their lives to voyage to the New World, seeing themselves on a new “errand into the wilderness” (Perry Miller’s term), paralleling the Exodus from Egypt to the Promised Land. Which matters more to us — freedom or safety?
Furthermore, the Pilgrims promoted literacy: Believers read Scripture daily to conform themselves to a greater purpose. In exercising such intellectual liberty, they reached purifying conclusions opposed by the Church of England. The more stringent concluded that forming a new church was the only solution. These Separatists first sought religious freedom in Holland but found the moral laxity toxic and economic advancement improbable.
Notably, the Pilgrims’ fortitude contrasts to our trepidation over a viral risk (with recovery rates above 98%) far less dangerous than previous hazards. For instance, The Price of Panic (by Douglas Axe, William M. Briggs and Jay W. Richards) estimates deaths and percentage of the world population lost in the Antonine Plague of 165-180 A.D. (5 million to 10 million deaths, 3%), the Justinian Plague in 541-542 A.D. (25 million to 100 million, 21%), the Black Death of 1331-53 (75 million to 100 million, 21%), and the Spanish flu of 1918-20 (17 million to 100 million, 3%). If the two earliest plagues are projected onto the current world population, 231 million and 1.6 billion would die.
Those Pilgrims lost even more proportionally — their resolution undiminished. They embody one of many invigorating examples available when we consult history respectfully to understand our origins and to regard ourselves more humbly. Can we match their audacious courage?