Transparency is critical to public trust in government. But after nearly two years on the City Council, I can share with you that transparency comes with its own costs.
For instance, transparency definitely slows things down and can feel incredibly unnatural. We won’t discuss anything on council that hasn’t been posted on a public agenda 72 hours in advance. That’s the law, because that way we can’t blow anything by you without you noticing. You can know it’s coming and can speak to us before any vote is taken. And council members have to make sure when we speak that our comments are strictly relevant to what was posted on the agenda. That’s all good, of course.
But when you as a member of the public speak in the “open mic” part of a council meeting about something weighing on you, members may listen attentively. But you won’t get anything like a satisfactory human response. Why?
It wasn’t posted 72 hours before.
So you can talk about it, but we can’t. Even with a room full of aggrieved members of the public demanding action or at least a response, the best we can do — by law — sometimes is recite policy or ask for an item to be placed on a future agenda. That can feel monstrous, but we must follow the law to be transparent to the rest of the public.
Transparency also requires that every part of council members’ communication during deliberation be available to you as a member of the public to see or hear.
I learned that one the hard way.
When I first started on the council, some constituents would routinely and freely text me their opinions during deliberations. The meetings are livestreamed, so they could almost be part of the action. One constituent commented freely to me in a text that another member was “such a dumba@@.” Imagine my reaction then when an eager Denton Record-Chronicle reporter filed an open records request on all of our texts during xyz hours of that particular meeting. That comment could have ended up right on the front page, embarrassing both that constituent and the council member. I assure you I now make a concerted effort to turn my phone face down during meetings.
Transparency also extends to email between council members. Learned that one the hard way, too.
One member was concerned that I may have privately exacted agreements from a developer who had a project before council. An article in the paper certainly allowed that impression. I gave my side of the story in an email to the other member. In it, I said of the reporter about the worst thing you can say in Texas: “bless her heart.”
That email got released in an open records request and appeared in the online edition of the Record-Chronicle. Ouch! From that point on, that particular reporter will still barely mention me by name in print, usually referring to me in articles only as “several council members.”
I learned another lesson in transparency from that experience. This one isn’t a law, but it’s my own rule: No private conversations with anyone about business they have scheduled to come before council.
I know other council members don’t feel the same way, but this way you never have to wonder whether anything was promised in private in exchange for my vote. I’m willing to take as long as it takes to hash it all out in front of the public. There’s nothing they can say to me that you can’t hear too.
And that’s another cost of transparency — very long meetings sometimes.
I think it’s worth it.