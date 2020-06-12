It’s happening.
Whatever you may have felt, the decision has now been taken to remove the Confederate statue from the Square. I support the move, not nearly as much because of its past as because of the hurt and exclusion and callous white supremacy it projects to people today. It stands right where people have been protesting the horrific murder of George Floyd, finally too much of a taunt to bear.
Now, in the search for root causes of systemic racism coming out of those protests, some have called for dismantling the police.
I’m not one of them.
Is there a valid critique in what we’ve been hearing about funding? I do think it’s true that the police are asked to do a lot because there is no one else to do it. Could other types of resources pick up some of the call volume in areas that have been given short shrift — like wellness checks on seniors, working with unhoused people and people with mental health crises? Almost certainly.
I suspect the police themselves may agree. I would have complete confidence seeing them as leading participants in the effort, working with other departments and agencies to find better ways of meeting our community’s needs. This is not Minneapolis or LA. The one thing I heard most consistently from protesters about our Denton police was how professionally they comported themselves, making it safe to protest peacefully.
But cutting funds first and leaving people unprotected while we experiment? I’m not with that. In a world with school shootings, gang activity, domestic violence with guns drawn, human trafficking and burglaries and rape — where the civilian population is armed to the teeth — when you need a cop, you need a cop, with as low a response time as possible. That costs money. And it’s not about tanks. It’s about people who stand ready to face danger for you.
That costs us less than $21 a month per person in Denton. It’s a bargain.
That is, it’s a bargain as long as you feel protected by the police, not feeling you need protection from the police. We should have zero tolerance for white supremacy on the force. And I strongly support the diverse task force assembled to get our use-of-force policy right. We’ve banned chokeholds. There should almost certainly be more training in nonlethal takedown techniques. And we must also hear the stories and get to the bottom of the concern people of color report of feeling unfairly targeted, overly monitored and over-policed. We need metrics, transparency and accountability.
When the Confederate statue goes, it will leave a void that deserves to be filled with a positive, meaningful expression — a symbol of our true Denton values that will center our efforts going forward.
By coincidence or fate, the same day the county commissioners announced that the Confederate statue was going to be removed, the Denton City Council approved a grant application for a new work of public art meant to go somewhere in downtown.
It will commemorate the Denton Women’s Interracial Fellowship, the group of black women and white women who worked together in the 1960s to desegregate the lunch counters and open up hiring for black Dentonites at the major employers. They worked together to make a more fair society and to know each other’s families so their children wouldn’t fear each other in the newly desegregated schools. They are true Denton heroes, several of whom are still with us today and who should be present when their role is finally publicly acknowledged.
A city work of art on county land. Might be tricky to work out. But I feel this would be the perfect updating of our public symbols.