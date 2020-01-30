I am writing as a concerned member of the faith-based community in response to the possible changes in the city’s nondiscrimination ordinance to include sexual identity, sexual orientation and sexual expression.
I was born and raised in Denton, Texas. I believe in and serve the Lord Jesus Christ and follow his teachings. I believe that changes to the nondiscrimination policy would threaten faith-based organizations and Christian businesses on their hiring policies.
The Church, defined as the community of Jesus Christ believers, has become the target of the LGBT community, simply because we disagree on this platform. I believe we should all be able to live in peace together in this great city, respecting one another’s personal beliefs. I believe the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ does that very well.
For example, the faith-based organization I work for does not discriminate on who we serve — we will help anybody regardless of their personal belief and background because it is the right thing to do. In contrast, I believe it is wrong to enforce a law, like the possible nondiscrimination policy changes, to hire against religious beliefs.
Amber Briggle, LGBT advocate, is spreading the word around town that there are enough votes on the Denton City Council to change our current nondiscrimination policy. In July of last year, I sat on a panel discussion hosted and moderated by Jesse Davis, the City Council member of the district I live in. Mrs. Briggle and I both sat on that panel.
During the discussion, Mrs. Briggle stated that data she had showed that 43% of people who stayed in “drop-in” homeless shelters identified as LGBT. The data I found on the 2019 Homeless Data Report put out by Dani Shaw, who works for the city of Denton, shows that only 3% identify as LGBT. That’s a big difference.
I am aware of how they operate, and I am cautious that they would approve of a religious exemption compromise. I think it would be naive to believe that they would be satisfied; all you must do is listen to them and know that they are never satisfied and will never be satisfied until everyone celebrates their lifestyle.
In that discussion, another LGBT community leader made it very clear that he considered the organization I work for “a dangerous place.” He additionally stated that queer and trans people would be “putting yourself at risk walking into that space.” He went on to dismiss our voice since we are a nonprofit because “we are talking about nonprofits who don’t pay taxes.” This type of talk threatens not only faith-based nonprofits but also Christian businesses in our community.
Enough is enough. It is possible to live at peace because we all love the community we live in. In July, Mr. Davis said that the panel was the first conversation. I am interested in continuing that conversation. I do not feel that this is a subject that has had its due diligence and certainly is not ready to be voted upon by the City Council yet.
At one point during the panel discussion, Mrs. Briggle told a story about how First Refuge had served a transgender man who was not able to get services anywhere else. She said we (First Refuge) did not judge him and described our staff as kind, generous and patient. She added, “Paul, you help everyone who comes in your door.”
What Amber Briggle saw and experienced was the Church in action.