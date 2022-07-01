Quick! How many Hispanics does Denton have on the City Council, County Commissioners Court, School Board and Legislature? The answer is one!
Yup. The only elected Hispanic official in Denton is Patricia Sosa-Sanchez, who serves on the Denton Independent School District Board of Trustees. She is currently in the second year of her first term and plans to run again.
“Patsy” Sosa was born in Laredo, where she was one of eight children. Her mother worked as a nurse, and her father was a band director in the Laredo schools. She graduated from Nixon High School in 1983 and came to Denton to attend Texas Woman’s University to study nursing.
But after three years in the nursing program, she changed her mind and instead got a degree in education in 2004. She has never regretted that decision. She studied further at TWU and got a master’s in education in 2006 then a Ph.D. in reading education in 2015.
Sosa-Sanchez says she was “the first dual-language teacher” in the Denton schools in 2004. While she worked in the Denton schools, she advanced her education and is now an assistant professor of bilingual/English as a second language education at the University of North Texas at Dallas. She is also the assistant dean of the School of Education.
She elected to go into politics because she wanted the Hispanic community to have someone they can go to, even if they speak only Spanish. “I want the entire community, including the Hispanic community, parents, staff or professionals, to feel comfortable coming to me,” she says. But she adds, “While I am Hispanic, I feel that everybody in our community has a voice, and they need to be heard. I am ready to listen to those who want or need to be heard.”
She wants to listen to people’s opinions about matters such as banning certain books, transgender issues and safety in our school buildings. “One of the things that the board does is listen to the community, but if it does not serve our students, we vote against it.”
She is proud to say the school board looks at both sides of every issue. “We listen; we research; then we make a decision.” She quips that her priority is “taking care of our students, our faculty and our staff.”
She believes that what makes her a good board member is her many years as a classroom teacher. She created a triangle of communication that consisted of the parent, the teacher and the student. Plus, “I always watched what was going on at home.”
Patsy, as she likes to be called, is married to Reymundo Sanchez, and they have three grown children, two of whom serve in the military. Besides being a professor, a board member, a wife and mother, she is active in her church, St. Mark Catholic Church in Denton. She says that, “My spiritual life is very important to me. God has me where he needs me.”
Sosa-Sanchez says her husband, Rey, is “my right hand, my support.” When she is not busy with her work, her church, the board and her other duties, she and her husband like to travel. Especially back to Laredo, where they still have family.
Finally, she wants everyone to know that “Anyone can get a hold of me by emailing me at the DISD website.”