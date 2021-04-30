Afghanistan is in the news again, and rightly so, since we are supposed to be getting out. And just like the last time it made the news, and the times before that, and the first time when we started bombing, I’m thinking about it and not knowing what to make of it.
Personally, I wasn’t in favor of going to war in the first place, and now I’m glad we’re getting out, but still, I’m not sure what to make of it.
Part of the reason is I don’t believe what the government says, not one bit. I never have, not since Watergate, and from the very start I was suspicious of the motives for going in. The goals, we were told, were simple: “Dismantle al-Qaida and deny it a safe base of operations by removing the Taliban from power.” At the time, it sounded like doctors going in after a small trifling tumor, then removing it, no big deal, and making a few stitches between coffee breaks. After one night in ICU and two days in recovery, voila! The patient is now healthy, and the doctors are back home. Who were they kidding?
I admit one of the results of studying history and reading literature is that one becomes a cynic. Maybe not of everything, but certainly of government, especially government solutions that are sold to us, the public, as being simple. They conveniently forget to mention that simple is not the same as easy, and there’s the catch.
The United States has been stuck in an unwinnable quagmire in Afghanistan for years, but we aren’t the first global power to wage an unsuccessful war there, or to be in denial mode. Afghanistan has been invaded more times than almost any other country, and each time it was a complete failure. Read Kipling, and you will cry.
The so-called unsophisticated, overly religious, backward, “Stone Age” people with no education who allegedly treat goats better than women were sometimes shaken but not stirred, at least not for very long. Alexander the Great, Genghis Khan, many different empires, including various Persian empires, plus the British Empire and the Soviet Union are only some of the would-be conquerors. We are only the last on the long list.
I laughed when I read some general say the Soviet Union lost in Afghanistan after 10 years because of an “initially false strategic alignment and severe tactical deficiencies.” That’s government-speak for you, or rot. In Texas, we might say the mujahedeen opened a can of whoop-’em and let them have it — with our help, of course.
Why the British had to leave after fighting three wars there was no different. Lots of reasons are given for why they left Afghanistan, but curiously enough, none of them give the Afghan people any credit. “When you’re wounded and left on Afghanistan’s plains, and the women come out to cut up what remains, jest roll to your rifle and blow out your brains and go to your gawd like a soldier.” That’s Kipling for you, and remember, he was talking about the women.
Reading Afghanistan’s history, I think the other invaders run into the same brick wall: mainly a fiercely independent people who only stop fighting between themselves when they have a common enemy. Fighting is something they do well, plus anybody going into their country to tell them what to do and how to behave is an enemy. And to think we willingly walked right into that.
Also known as the Graveyard of Empires, one would think that with all our think tanks, not to mention the metal kind, we could have done better, especially after spending nearly $3 trillion. But no, money and lives aside, we are getting out, same as every other superpower did — and to do so, we are ignominiously having to negotiate with the Taliban, the very people we went in there to defeat.
I don’t want to call it an outright defeat; I have too much respect for the soldiers who fought there to do that, but I don’t know what else to call it. Maybe we can call it a temporary setback. That sounds better since that way we don’t lose face outright and the word “temporary” gives a feeling that things might change in the future.
Eventually, of course, time heals all wounds, and it won’t matter. I can only hope that’s true.