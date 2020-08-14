Will Rogers once said, “Our Constitution protects aliens, drunks and U.S. senators.” Truer words were never spoken. As much as you may not like it, our laws protect illegal immigrants as much as they protect the rest of us.
I recall a couple of years ago that a prominent officer of the Republican Party of Denton County said illegal immigrants should not even be here, so there was no need to discuss what to do about them. What she meant is that they just need to be removed. But if we try to remove them, our laws protect them and guarantee their rights just as much as they do for Americans. Yup. The beautiful laws that we love to proclaim when we wave our flag were written for them as well as us.
For instance, you cannot kill an alien. That would be murder, and you could not defend your action by claiming they had no right to be here. Further, you cannot rape an alien. Our laws forbid that. And as much as you would like to, you cannot load them in your truck and drive them back to Mexico. That would be kidnapping.
Our Founding Fathers did not distinguish between citizen and alien in the Constitution. Even our state constitution and our city codes do not distinguish between citizen and alien. Maybe it was because the people who wrote all these laws believed that “We hold these truths to be self evident … that all men are created equal.”
The problem is that some people don’t consider them equal. They’re dirty. They have poor health, bad teeth, blurry vision, and they are not, well, beautiful like all Americans. So people criticize them, persecute them and blame them for coronavirus. But our laws still defend them.
Does this mean that we have to just grit our teeth and let them stay here and enjoy all our freedom without paying taxes? Wait. They do pay taxes. Well, do we have to support all of them on welfare? Wait. They are not eligible for food stamps or welfare. But is there nothing we can do about them? Of course there is! We have the Border Patrol and ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) to throw them out. It’s just that you and I personally cannot do anything against them.
Unless … yes, there is a way. All we have to do is include a qualifier in the Constitution. We just need to add these few words: “These laws apply only to American citizens and not to aliens.” And we can add, “All men are created equal except aliens.” Then it would be all right to criticize them. You could kidnap, rape and kill them with impunity. And we would have only true, honest Americans installing our roofs, mowing our lawns, cleaning up our dishes at restaurants and changing the sheets at hotels.
All we have to do is change the Constitution. And to do that, we have to get Democrats and Republicans to agree and work together.