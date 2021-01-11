I had decided to get a book on Texas birds come spring, but I bought one today. I know we’re in the so-called “dead of winter,” but it sure feels like springtime — our bougainvillea in the courtyard has flowers, and who can argue with that? The book promised to teach me about yellow-rumped warblers, ruby-crowned kinglets and cedar waxwings. No longer would I have to say, “Hey, look, a sparrow,” or “a bird.” Now I’ll be able to say, “Hey, look, a ‘song’ sparrow,” or “Rats, those ring-necked doves again.”
Most of the birds we get to see in Denton I really like, but I’m on the fence about the doves. They seem to descend on our feeder like hungry locusts, not in pairs, but in mobs, and in less than a minute, they manage to clean out any amount of seeds we leave out for the ones I like, like the red cardinals and the small house wrens — even I know that much.
Some, however, I’d rather do without. A couple of years ago, I went to visit a friend in Louisiana who lives at the edge of a swamp, and beside lots of trees, he had birds — not one, not 20, millions. That first morning there, I woke up with something booming in my brittle head that I thought was due to the brandy from the night before. (Milk, so the tourism pamphlet lied, was the state drink of Louisiana, but not that I could tell.) I soon discovered that the pounding was not in my head but coming from outside. “Santo cielos … what the devil is that?” I managed to ask, as I shuffled eyes closed into the kitchen.
“That’s Charlie,” said June, my friend’s wife. “He’s a pileated woodpecker that lives close by.”
“A what?”
“A pi-le-a-ted woodpecker, the reason we call him Charlie. And we made a deal with him. He leaves the house alone but can have at it with the rest of the place, including the barn, if he so chooses.
“Is there more than one?” I asked, trying to judge the need for commercial earplugs if I was to stay there. She laughed. I guess my face betrayed my concern.
“If there isn’t, Charlie is sure a busy one. Although we’ve never seen two together,” she added, “another reason we call him, or them, Charlie.”
The next morning at breakfast, it was June who had the first question.
“Do you always swear like that as soon as you wake up?” she asked.
“No,” I said, still a bit rumpled.
“Never?” she insisted.
“Not unless I’m under pressure,” I answered.
“So what’s the matter with you this morning?” she pressed on.
“Nothing this morning,” I stated, “but some Atchafalaya Swamp chump was using a chainsaw near my window at 3 in the morning.”
“Oh, that’s no chainsaw — that’s a mockingbird,” smiled June.
“A bird?” I asked incredulously — the noise was so authentic, it was hard to tell it apart from the real thing.
“Sure, they imitate all kinds of sounds: the shutter on a camera, car alarms, creaking doors, motors, saws, you name it. And that’s besides their sharp rasps, scolds and trills.”
I now knew where Harper Lee got her book title.
“So how can you tell if it’s a mockingbird or a chainsaw?” I asked.
“If it’s 3 in the morning,” she said, “it’s the bird.”
Ask a foolish question, I thought. “We’re so used to them, we no longer hear them,” she clarified. I wanted to ask what the point was of having birds if you couldn’t hear them, but I needed to wake up first and went for the coffee instead.
After I settled down, I asked what the point was for all the racket. “They’re either defending their territory or calling a mate,” she explained. “Females, you see, prefer a male with worldly experience and a diverse repertoire. Here,” she added, handing me a colorful bird book, “it’s all in there.”
Repertoire my foot, I thought but tried to remain cool. “So it’s mainly about love?” I asked, not ready to start reading so early in the morning.
“What else?” she said and went to smooch on her husband.