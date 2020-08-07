My first up-close look at Japan came as I stood on the deck of the President Cleveland ocean liner in 1964, when my mother, brother and I arrived in Yokohama harbor. I immediately began scanning the throngs of people below, looking for my dad, who had preceded us to Japan a few months earlier.
As excited as I was to find him, my eyes couldn’t help but focus on the many Japanese people who were wearing white masks on their faces. I’d never seen such a thing and was shocked. Of course, as I soon came to find out, this was and is a common custom in Japan. The wearing of masks seemed strange and (I hate to admit) a little silly to me at the time. Now, we Americans are experiencing our own cultural shift here at home; the wearing of the mask has arrived in our society, too.
Those who study cultural differences often draw a distinction between groups who value the individual versus those who emphasize a more collective identity. That is, some cultures focus on individual rights and decision-making, independence and self-reliance. The term “freedom” is used to describe the highest value. Other cultures value being responsible members of society as more important than personal freedom, emphasizing the common goals of society over individual pursuits, and the rewards of group harmony and collaboration. Self-sacrifice is considered the highest value, in pursuit of overall societal well-being.
Of course, many cultures have elements of both individual and collective values, but often there are stark differences among cultures along these lines. Japan has been described as a more collectivist culture than the very individualistic American culture, owing to our different histories, religions, ideology and even geography.
So it is in this light that I remember my first introduction to Japanese society as symbolized by the wearing of those masks. I didn’t have a cultural framework to put it in, but I found it fascinating as well as very foreign. Today, American society faces demands and decisions that we haven’t had to consider in the years since I lived in Japan, and these cultural differences are very vivid to me once again.
I’ve also been thinking about this in connection with a recent article by the economist Paul Krugman, titled “America Fails the Marshmallow Test.” This test was devised by psychologists to understand children’s ability to withstand temptation and delay gratification. The children were presented with one marshmallow and told they could eat it now, or they could wait 15 minutes and get yet another marshmallow then. The videos of the children are so funny — they sang, some danced around, talked to themselves, trying to stave off temptation.
In the end, some gave in, and some did not. Claims that the children who delayed gratification ended up doing better in life than those who didn’t have not been well-documented, but as Krugman points out, the marshmallow test is still a useful metaphor for the choices and decisions people and groups make in life. Who among us can delay gratification for later, greater rewards? And why do some delay and others find it so difficult?
The answers are complex, but one crucial variable is the cultural emphasis that exists where one lives. Highly individualistic American society makes it hard for people to give up almost any freedoms that they’ve been taught to value so deeply all their lives. Times of national emergencies, such as World War II, have seen great self-sacrifice by Americans, to be sure, but the pandemic of today somehow has not conjured up quite the same inspiration among Americans. Combined with the economic realities faced by so many, the pressure to embrace gratification right now is understandable.
Still, the dangers of this pandemic bring to mind some of the virtues of Japanese society that my memory now offers up to me as positive alternatives to our current culture wars. The fact is, I was fortunate to have lived, even for two brief years, in a cultural milieu so very different from my own, and to have experienced a level of cultural osmosis that ultimately helped me understand my own American culture more clearly. That immersion left an indelible imprint on me, and granted me an ability to see the world in more shades and tones than I ever could have imagined otherwise.
I like to think that, whatever demands and delays and deprivations we face in these trying times, those of us who lived in Japan (or any other collective society) are better equipped to endure and to press on. We have seen the masks before, and however we may feel about wearing one, we know that they are symbols of the courtesy, consideration and care shown by the Japanese people we were lucky enough to live among.
Witnessing the vitriol and divisiveness around the issue of wearing masks in our society right now strikes me as a very unfortunate example of individualism run amok. We’ve seen a vocal minority of Americans adamantly, even violently, refuse to do so; some have harassed mask-wearing fellow citizens, and the president himself has resisted this form of civic responsibility.
Now is the time for Americans to do some soul-searching about the roots of their emotional reactions to this issue. Freedom can certainly coexist with responsibility to others. Yet, in a pandemic, there can ultimately be no individual freedom if we cannot enlarge our cultural value framework to include some limits on our personal desires.
Perhaps we can begin to see that our collective well-being is the essential foundation for our personal freedom. My gratitude for the years I lived in Japan has blossomed enormously this year.