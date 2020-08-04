Our school secretary was very proud of her new grandchild. I was years away from being a grandfather myself, and she figured I might need a little coaching on how to react when I saw the pictures. She looked at me seriously and said, “Now you need to take on proper.”
I had never heard that phrase before, and I’ve never heard anyone else use it since. I paused trying to understand what she was saying then I realized she was telling me to respond appropriately when I saw the photos. “Oh what a beautiful, precious child. Look at that nose, those eyes, that mouth. You must be proud to have such a perfect grandchild.”
“Indeed!” She said, “And that’s the way to take on proper.”
Growing up, my parents coached me regularly in taking on proper with phrases like “Mind your manners” or “Show some respect” or “Remember who you are.” Joining my parents would be teachers, relatives, Scout leaders, friends’ parents and even some of our neighbors. It took a community to train me.
Sometimes when I forgot my manners, my mother would respond with that stare that all good mothers develop (you know that stare) and just say, “Excuse me” (you know the tone of voice, too). Upon reflection, what a perfect way to display manners while correcting unmannerly behavior.
Today, there seems to be a clash between two different principles both celebrated in our culture. We are vigilant to guard our personal freedom or individual rights. But we also hold high the principle of personal responsibility and being a good neighbor.
But sometimes when we become too focused on protecting our individual freedoms, we begin to disregard our responsibilities toward our neighbors. I have the right to shake my fist, but I have the responsibility to keep my fist away from your nose. Busting you in the nose is extremely bad manners.
Religions have codes like the Golden Rule and the Ten Commandments, where six of the 10 show our responsibilities toward others. The Boy Scout Law has 12 points, and eight of them are about how we should treat others.
Most laws have come about as a result of harm caused when folks forget their manners. Speed limits resulted from people driving too fast and endangering their neighbors. No one complains that speed limits on our roadways infringe their constitutional rights.
Pollution laws resulted from individuals and industries dumping toxic waste into our streams and rivers. Food safety laws resulted to protect consumers from contaminated food that caused illness and death. All those laws are constitutional.
David Von Drehle’s book Triangle tells the story of how the United States developed workplace safety regulations as a result of the 1911 fire that killed 146 mostly immigrant women in a sewing factory. Owners and managers of factories regularly disregarded the health and safety of their workers (really bad manners) in order to keep costs down and profits high.
Industries and business certainly have the right to do business and make a profit. But they also have responsibilities for the safety of their workers, their customers and the environment. Those responsibilities have become laws because of bad actors who disregarded their duty.
I’m not arguing that we should have laws for just any breach of good manners. Burp and fail to say excuse me if you want. But bad manners that infringe on the health and safety of others warrant laws enforced with consequences to discourage future breaches.
Some opinion polls show about 25% of Americans are against wearing face masks in public. They falsely claim mask laws violate their constitutional rights. With COVID-19, we now know the virus is spread by droplets from sneezing and coughing and from the moist vapor of our breathing. So in this time of pandemic, unmasked breathing in close proximity to others is the equivalent of punching someone in the nose. It’s certainly bad manners, and it should be against the law until the pandemic subsides and effective vaccines are available.
Of course we need to balance personal freedom and personal responsibility. Lawmakers should be careful in crafting laws in order to protect our freedoms. But they should also make laws that protect our health and safety.
When I first ran for the Denton City Council, I was asked by a high-ranking political leader what I thought about a recent (2008) city ordinance banning texting while driving in school zones. I told her I was in favor. It is not possible to text and pay attention to driving. She was opposed, citing the “slippery slope” theory of losing personal freedom.
While serving on the council, I favored a citywide texting ban. I’ve seen too many drivers distracted by texting. I knew that people were injured and killed because of drivers texting. But I had just about given up hope because it did not seem like we had enough votes.
A new council member had a very conservative political philosophy and was not a fan of government regulations. But as it turned out, she was also a grandmother, and when it came to her grandkids she expected drivers to “take on proper.” She set aside political philosophy for common sense, and we passed a ban on texting while driving in Denton.
Grandmothers and other reasonable people know good manners, personal responsibility and commonsense laws should win out over extreme political philosophies.