There is no biblical evidence to support the extremist law on abortion passed by the Texas Legislature and supported by a Supreme Court rough draft.
Jerry Falwell and his Republican cohorts were mortified that Christian evangelicals voted for Jimmy Carter; they scoured for an issue to unify evangelicals against Democrats — abortion. Their theologians conjured biblical arguments for their preachers to intimidate congregants into opposing abortion. They relinquished the belief that the pope is an Antichrist in order to intensify support from Roman Catholic clergy, who already embraced a litany of unusual sexual practices.
Being raised in the Christian evangelical tradition, I was a firm anti-abortionist until harsh circumstances forced me to reexamine the issue according to biblical evidence; the anti-abortion argument was ridiculous.
There is no biblical evidence that life begins at conception. The living tissues from spermatozoa and female eggs are building blocks used to develop humans. Evangelical theologians have confused living tissue, the building blocks, with the final product.
But the Bible is clear — many verses describe human gestation, which culminates in the biblical definition of the completed living being: one which breathes. For 2,000 years, Christianity has taught God breathes an eternal soul into an infant, but evangelicals preach a heresy that ensoulment occurs at conception. Nowhere does the Bible assert that a zygote is a living being with a soul or that it has a heartbeat. They even quote atheist scientists to support false doctrines.
Even though the Bible nowhere condemns a woman for having an abortion, preachers are so powerful that their followers drink the poison Kool-Aid, going so far as committing the horrible sin of voting for Donald Trump, a thoroughly wicked man.
Republican politicians have manipulated and exploited this anti-abortion zealotry for nefarious purposes, one of which is to put women back in their place. Women have excelled educationally, professionally, financially, politically. But worst of all, they assumed control over their own sexuality, which is the most deeply personal of all human rights.
Republicans strip away a woman’s constitutional right to privacy by first eliminating her choice over what happens to her own body. They pretend love for “preborn babies,” but their astounding hypocrisy gives them away. For these “babies,” they provide no prenatal or postnatal care; no solid bonding between infant and mother; no alleviation in the $40,000 delivery cost; no availability of affordable, quality day care.
They do provide the worst schools in the nation and a failed Child Protective Services program. Their complete venality is revealed when they require a raped 13-year-old child to honor her rapist by wrecking her tiny body to deliver his baby.
Women, especially mothers, know the definition of life. Beyond conception, gestation and delivery, life means a tremendous commitment of decades of time, energy and money, for which she is frequently solely responsible, and she knows if pregnancy will deliver a life of brokenness and poverty.
Her decision is not based on the specious imaginings of theologians trying to satisfy Republican political ambitions to create government overreach into her body. Her right to choose is an inalienable constitutional right.