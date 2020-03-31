A national collapse is imminent unless we take drastic action.
The COVID-19 virus infections and deaths are growing exponentially with a doubling of new cases every two days. If this rate continues for another three weeks, a national collapse is imminent. By Easter, the United States will not have enough doctors, nurses and medical practitioners to tend to the sick and dying. Despite attempts to “flatten the curve,” the phrase being used to describe efforts to avoid an overload of the medical system, it will be too late.
A logarithmic scale, the same measuring tool used to display stock prices, shows the data for new, daily infections and deaths. This method allows for easy identification of exponential growth and conveys such information as a straight line. Never before as an atmospheric scientist have I seen a phenomenon with such consistent growth.
We have until Easter to bend these growth lines downward. In my estimation, the only hope for survival is extreme social distancing, especially for those over 65. What is needed to curb transmission from and to people of all ages is widespread lockdowns. The National Guard should be activated to maintain order along with local police and to deliver food to people. These lockdowns should last until medical supplies are fully stocked. Then there could be a gradual easing of the lockdowns.
I recommend a daily monitoring of updates to this chart. Despite our modern amenities and great advances in technology, we remain at the mercy of COVID-19. Unless great efforts are taken, our current path leads to a national collapse.
This existential threat can be defeated, but it will take a lot of social and economic sacrifice. Will the new stimulus federal package be enough to make a difference? The answer is clearly no. Financial relief for unemployed people and help for small businesses are welcomed, but what is urgently needed right now is a quarantine of all residents until the infected can be properly treated and universal mitigation efforts are in place nationally.