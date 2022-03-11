Do you remember when you got your driver’s license? How did it go?
For me, it was my first entry into another world. I found that other world a little strange. I suppose these days people would say that I ventured into the white world, but back then we did not pay much attention to color — mostly because we rarely saw people of different colors.
Texas was segregated back then. No doubt many readers can remember those days. We rarely went into each other’s world. It was actually against the law. Hispanics in San Antonio were allowed only as far as Cameron Street downtown and could not go any farther.
However, if we had to do business with the police, like get a driver’s license, we had to go into the white part of town. People were polite but aloof. It was awful to tell people my name in their world. Most of them had never heard it, and none could pronounce it. And it was a common enough name in my world!
Everyone spoke English in that other world. And they had strange customs. For instance, the officer filling out the forms asked my middle name. I did not have one. No one in my world had a middle name. We did not do that.
When I said I did not have one, he looked down and shook his head. “What’s your mother’s maiden name?”
“Valdez.”
He scoffed. “Her maiden name.”
“That is her maiden name.”
He frowned at me, then told me that from now on my middle name would be my mother’s maiden name. And he listed my official name as Ramiro Valdez Valdez, which I have never liked.
That was the beginning of what anthropologists call “culture shock.” It was like diving into the deep end of the pool. I suppose the hardest part was that it was my own hometown. It sort of gave me the feeling that home was “far away from home.”
Think of it! My family lived in Texas a couple hundred years; then the Europeans came along and told us we could not live among them. Then they changed the names of everything to their names. And we had to abandon our own city and not eat, shop or walk among them. We couldn’t even be buried among them. Hard to believe, isn’t it?
It has taken many years, but our state has become integrated. And more and more of the original inhabitants of this land are making gains in the land of their ancestors. And we are glad to be full members of our community.
But at the same time, I realize that it wasn’t easy on kids who grew up speaking any number of languages: German, Polish, Czech or Kiowa. And in many ways, it affects white kids from the country as well.
Yet we are all Texans. In my opinion that’s what makes this the best place to live in the world. Because my ancestors were wise enough to see that if we welcomed the European cultures into Texas, it would enrich our home.
And now that Texas is integrated and the European people have allowed us to live among them, I think it has made Texas a better place to live. Or don’t you think so?