Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Windy...showers and thundershowers in the morning, then cloudy skies with more rain likely in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.