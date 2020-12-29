I want to thank the community for allowing me the honor and privilege to serve as your mayor over the past 6 1/2 years. Clearly, 2020 has been rife with unprecedented challenges for us all. The pandemic continues to create hardship, uncertainty and horrific impacts on the lives of our citizens, with few untouched. Some continue to experience adverse health effects, and many of those directly spared are coping with fiscal and economic upheaval and uncertainty. Above all, our hearts and prayers are with those who lost precious loved ones.
When our community faces challenges, Dentonites historically have risen to the occasion. These times are no different. We are grateful to both the many nonprofits providing food, housing, rental assistance and other essential services and those who support these organizations. You continually demonstrate your care and commitment to your fellow citizens in the face of seemingly endless adversity.
A few weeks ago, the city of Denton released a statement indicating I had tested positive for COVID-19 and was under medical treatment. I want to thank then-Mayor Pro Tem Gerard Hudspeth and then-interim Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Davis for stepping up and shouldering mayoral duties, including chairing Denton City Council meetings, in my absence.
It is widely reported that 80% infected do not require hospitalization and recover over time with few, if any effects, and for that we are grateful. I fell, however, within the other 20%. Although basically a private person, incongruous as that may seem for a mayor, I want to share my experience with the virus.
I could pinpoint my exposure, and a few days after testing positive, my senses of taste and smell evaporated. My symptom timeline seemed to follow the reported cycle. Two weeks after exposure, my symptoms worsened to include acute shortness of breath. Soon after entering the hospital emergency room, I was admitted and placed on the COVID isolation ward.
Over the next few days, physicians reported the inflammation in my lungs was increasing. However, as protocol treatments were administered, I began to stabilize. I spent 21 days in hospital isolation and did not see a full face until my release. Upon discharge, I had lost 30 pounds.
I want to thank the medical team members who treated me for three weeks. They were impeccably professional and compassionate. I’m blessed to have a supportive network and am now recovering and gaining strength daily. I want to thank my friends and family and those in the community who sent words of encouragement and healing. Without your support, the psychological journey would have been even more challenging.
Whether for your loved ones, complete strangers or yourself, please wear a mask in proximity to others, social distance, wash hands frequently and avoid large gatherings, for no one can predict the virus’s impact on both patients and those around them. Also, please renew your commitment to support the nonprofits that tirelessly serve our community, for the needs they continue to meet are as relentless as the virus.