Help me understand this, would you? The issue of abortion has been the talk of the town lately, and it just gets more and more confusing.
First, Roe v. Wade has not been repealed. As you read in the Denton Record-Chronicle, there was a leak of an opinion at the Supreme Court that indicated Roe might be on thin ice, but that’s it. So why are so many people ranting and raving about a woman’s right to an abortion? Because there is a chance that Roe might be repealed? Are they really making such a big fuss about something that may not happen?
Second, why do so many women claim it is men who want to deny them abortion rights? They claim men want to control women. It seems to me that if men wanted to control women, there would be more effective ways since few women in the general population get abortions.
According to the Guttmacher Institute, which supports abortion rights, about 25% of all American women have had an abortion. Now, if men wanted to control the female population, why on earth would they focus on such a small percentage of the group?
Some people claim the Republican Party wants to control women’s lives, and the way they do it is by denying them an abortion. I am not a Republican (nor a Democrat for that matter), but it seems to me that controlling women by denying abortion rights is a bit of a reach isn’t it? If Republicans wanted to control women, shouldn’t they focus on their right to drive, work or even vote? Denying the right to an abortion just does not seem like a good way to control women.
Did you know that 49% of Republicans are women? How can anyone claim that men want to control women when half of the people against abortions are women?
And did you know that across this great land of ours, more women vote than men? It’s true! More women than men vote in our fair city, too. And if women vote pro-life, how in the world can this be men’s doing? It just seems like some women want to blame men when in reality it is both men and women who want to stop abortions.
Third, could everyone, like, just stop claiming that the Bible supports your opinion? I mean, aren’t there several ways to interpret every biblical verse? For every verse you can find that says one thing, someone can find another that says the opposite. And doesn’t everyone believe their interpretation of the Bible is The Truth? So it may not help your cause to say God is on your side.
If you want to be pro-life or pro-choice, then just be! It is your right to believe what you want, and people will just have to accept it. I do!
But then, I am just a man so I don’t know very much about abortion. However, I do know there are just as many women as men who want to end it, so it is not about men trying to control women. And the word “abortion” does not appear anywhere in the Bible. And Roe v. Wade is still, to date, the law of the land.