Apartments, apartments everywhere and nary a new road to find. But rejoice, Dentonites, for pothole repair is the priority of the Denton budget — replacing congestion with gridlock.
There once was a vast prairie enclosed by Scripture Street, Bonnie Brae Street and U.S. Highway 380, but in a hop, a warren of apartments multiplied across the plain (See the Denton Record-Chronicle’s June 12 article “You spin me right round,” about the Bonnie Brae roundabout, for a partial picture of this transformation).
Look at the roads nearby to handle these new lattice homes: U.S. 380, widened to send the inhabitants to McKinney or Decatur with a dangerous needle-nosed funnel at the intersection of 380 and Denton’s Interstate 35 Main Street — reminiscent of the other I-35 Main Street fiasco, the Buc-ee’s exit. And Bonnie Brae, whose widening is stuck in a molasses jar with a roundabout. A roundabout? Didn’t those fender-bender circles pass away in the 1960s? Though miles away, another widening on Mayhill Road also appears to be in a cryogenic state.
So what is the “transparent” Denton City Council doing with all that non-road improvement money, a city with a 2021 budget of $1.35 billion, the highest per capita in the U.S.? (See Jan. 8 guest essay titled “Denton not favored in city budgets comparison.”) Maybe they are waiting for the Texas Department of Transportation to help as they did on U.S. 380. Perchance to panhandle some of Biden’s infrastructure money?
Got your heart-clasping property appraisal yet, and what will be a subsequent increase in payment at the end of the year? Maybe you don’t care because you live in rental property and think that your mean landlord is increasing rent because of greed? Or maybe your mortgage company raises your monthly payments where it appears to be no big deal? Multiply by 12 and rethink. Where is this money going?
If not the money or the roads, please consider other infrastructure matters such as water and electricity. Just recently, on Monday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a warning to trim A/C temperatures — and this is only June.
Please, please, Denton, wake up and start a petition to place a moratorium on apartment construction on the next ballot. Your neighbors, who do not live in Denton but depend on the services and stores in Denton, desperately plead for your action in this matter.