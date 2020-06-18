In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis and social unrest over the killing of George Floyd and others by police, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) — not to be confused with the critical movement of Black Lives Matter — has been proposing to lease the mineral rights under lands in Texas. While Texas is well accustomed to oil and gas drilling on private property, what’s different about this proposal is it would allow third-party oil and gas companies to use directional drilling to “frack” right under a section of public lands, including our beloved Lewisville Lake and, in a separate process, Somerville Lake near Giddings.
In case you didn’t know it, Lewisville Lake serves as one of the municipal water supplies for Dallas, Denton and other cities in our area, and Somerville Lake is a water supply source for Brenham, including service as the site of a Texas Parks and Wildlife state park.
The proposal was announced earlier this year following a brief 10-day comment period. However, the bureau has already declared “a finding of no significant umpacts” — concluding that somehow drilling under lakes that provide fishing, boating, swimming and hiking opportunities to millions of Texans, as well as an important drinking water resource to millions more, will have no impact.
While a preliminary decision had been issued to move forward with the lease, the official protest period is about to begin on June 22. Whatever your feelings about oil and gas drilling are in general, we believe that the proposal to drill under a section of Lewisville Lake is a particularly foolhardy one given the unique position of the lake in our community, adjacent to a relatively urbanized area, upheld by a dam that is old, earthen and at risk of failure, and in current use as a drinking water resource for millions of Texans.
We have seen this before. These are the same areas that the bureau backed away from after public outcry in 2016, when residents and more than a dozen cities, including Dallas and Denton, filed formal protests. Conservation groups also protested the fracking plan, saying oil and gas development threatened to cause leaks, spills and earthquakes that could compromise water supplies and dam integrity.
It is outlandish that in the middle of a pandemic and an oil and gas pricing collapse, the bureau is proposing to move forward again trying to frack oil and gas under Texas public waters used for local and state park recreation, fishing, swimming and as a potable municipal drinking source. A so-called “finding of no significant impact” is a cruel joke on Texans who depend on these water resources for recreation and drinking water needs.
Fortunately, cities are already beginning to react. The Denton City Council voted Tuesday to authorize the mayor to send a protest letter to the bureau about the proposed drilling under Lewisville Lake. But other cities must join Denton.
It is beyond dangerous to frack beneath water supplies while creating new earthquake risks for dams. The bureau should cancel this reckless plan now. Cities and residents can do their part by filing formal letters of protest. The lease sale notice and protest period is scheduled from Monday through July 1. More information about the leasing process for these parcels is available here: bit.ly/2BgzdvR.