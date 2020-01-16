Anymore these days I find myself talking to people, or reading what they have to say, then realizing they have no clue what in God’s green earth they’re talking about. “Understanding,” as in “comprehension,” it turns out, is a word that comes at a price.
I used to flinch when I would hear a mother complain that her kids were reading too much in school because, according to her, information is something one can Google, as if gathering information were like asking for the time of day, or the temperature, with understanding, information’s twin brother, trailing right along. I don’t flinch anymore, either because I got used to it or I simply quit caring. Ignorance, I decided, is a life choice, and if some people choose that, so be it: I’m not a preacher, and those are not my clueless brats.
Occasionally, for example, I hear of a school district or even a university removing the Adventures of Huckleberry Finn from their library shelves. The reason commonly given is the ubiquitous use of the “N” word, or that it’s not inclusive enough, although what is meant by “inclusive” is left ambiguous and changes according to each revisionist’s fancy. The book, considered by many who have actually read it and understand it, is by all definitions a classic, not only because of the style, which although not necessarily written for kids, is a first-person account from a boy’s point of view, but also because it challenged the ideals of a society in the same time period in which it was written.
Some of the concepts it challenged, such as individual differences, cultural differences, slavery, race, different interests and personal feuds, to name a few, are still oh so relevant today. The book, by the way, became the first book to be banned in the United States starting in 1885, the year it was published — though definitely not the last one.
I once argued with a fellow passenger on a flight to Mexico the idea that Spanish bullfighting was in reality an art form. She was appalled that I had ever attended a corrida, judged it tantamount to a capital crime and would not hear of it. When she calmed down, I explained to her a small part of what is considered the ceremony and traditions of bullfighting, a subject I was somewhat familiar with and found that after a brief introduction, she could at least stomach schooling herself on the subject from a historical perspective.
For some reason that escapes me, the Confederate statue here in Denton bubbles up to the surface every now and again, like a faithful geyser, only to lose steam and go underground for a while, time it uses to accumulate pressure as it prepares to resurface. I have discussed the pros and cons of this and other statues with people in Denton, as well as a million other places that have Confederate statues and names as well, and find that nine out of 10 have no clue what they are talking about.
“We need to get rid of everything that has anything remotely to do with both the Confederacy, in particular, and slavery, in general,” is the gist of the standard answer. On those occasions, I routinely ask if we should re-baptize the Texas capital since it’s named after Stephen F. Austin, among other things a slave owner who also helped ensure the introduction of slavery into the state.
When it comes to the Confederacy and slavery, there is no end to what we would have to get rid of in order to cleanse it from our nation’s history; we might as well go back to 1776 and start over. I also think that in order to opine on any subject, one should be well versed in the matter before sprouting an opinion. Unlike the time of day or the weather, when it comes to books, bullfights or Confederate monuments, all three relevant questions and worthy of discussion, a quick Google search can’t help you.
The answers to some questions require time, reading, dedication and reflection; understanding is, unfortunately, not as easy as that.