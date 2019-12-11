“The conduct of the Republican Party in this nomination is a remarkable indication of small intellect, growing smaller. They pass over … statesmen and able men, and they take up a fourth rate lecturer, who cannot speak good grammar.”
— The New York Herald (May 19, 1860)
The following words are by historian Doris Kearns Goodwin and found in her book Team of Rivals:
“When Lincoln won the nomination, each of his celebrated rivals believed the wrong man had been chosen. Ralph Waldo Emerson recalled his first reception of the news that the ‘comparatively unknown name of Lincoln’ had been selected: ‘we heard the result coldly and sadly. It seemed too rash, on a purely local reputation, to build so grave a trust in such anxious times.’
“Lincoln seemed to have come from nowhere. ... Contemporaries and historians alike have attributed his surprising nomination to chance — the fact that he came from the battleground state of Illinois and stood in the center of his party. The comparative perspective suggests a different interpretation. When viewed against the failed efforts of his rivals, it is clear that Lincoln won the nomination because he was shrewdest and canniest of them all. More accustomed to relying upon himself to shape events, he took the greatest control of the process leading up to the nomination, displaying a fierce ambition, an exceptional political acumen, and a wide range of emotional strengths, forged in the crucible of personal hardship, that took his unsuspecting rivals by surprise.”
Sound familiar? I’m not trying to compare Lincoln with our current president as much as to liken their rivals. Both candidates were underrated, and both won the nomination and the presidency by being the “shrewdest and canniest of them all” and taking their “unsuspecting rivals by surprise.”
There is a lesson here; there always is, and many in this country have been too busy laughing, hating, mocking and trolling this president along with his army of “deplorables” and haven’t learned a thing.
Take, for instance, the president’s interfering with the Navy, pulling rank and protecting Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, a decorated Navy SEAL with several Bronze Stars earned for displaying valor in actions under fire in Iraq and Afghanistan. Basically, the Navy brass wanted to expel him from the elite force, but the president said no.
It may seem a small thing to those who have never served in the armed forces, and I’m betting civilians overall didn’t pay much attention to it, but the uniformed men and women in the armed forces did, and so did their spouses, their children, relatives, supporters and so forth. That’s no small thing.
So the secretary of the Navy leaves in a tizzy and sends a fiery letter of resignation. Obviously he’s no Trump supporter, and not likely to vote for him. He’s probably a stickler for tradition, correct protocol and the status quo. Mr. Trump is not, never has been, never will be: one of the reasons people voted for him, and he knows it.
I have read the accusations against Gallagher, and although I’m not making a case for him, I think it’s wrong to judge a brave soldier for killing one too many in a combat zone or taking a picture with the dearly departed. Bluntly stated, we send them there to kill; only we expect our soldiers to do it in a humane way, and according to the Geneva Convention. I call that hypocritical.
So, like it or not, like him or not, Mr. Trump makes another shrewd, perhaps small and underrated move that flies under most everyone’s radar and wins him wide support: All active or retired military I’ve talked to pricked their ears and paid attention to this, and many who were ambivalent are now in the president’s camp.
What better thing for a person serving in the military than to know for a fact that the commander in chief has your back? Not in words, mind you, in action.
It doesn’t get much better than that.