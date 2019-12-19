Random, really?
I don’t know if it’s just me, but I’ve begun to notice that whereas I have avoided getting scammed big time, thank you Lord, either by hanging up the phone or not answering unless it’s a number or name I recognize, still the pennies and dollars add up if you’re not on constant alert. The fight to keep your money is relentless and never ending. Sometimes I feel like a hockey goalie with everyone taking potshots at the same time to see which puck scores.
Here is an example. I go to a writer’s meeting at a restaurant with some Latino friends, and we decide to split the bill five ways, only each of us gets a bill for one third, plus the built-in tip based on the higher number. I take the time to add them up. “Oops,” says the waiter, “let me try that again.”
So you go in a store and buy what shows to be 10 yogurts for $5 or else, they’re 60 cents each, and you still pay the $6 that you don’t notice until you get home. That time I went back, and the manager said, “Sorry, it’s kind of random,” to which I replied, “random is you getting the benefit half the time, not all the time.” He would have shot me, I think, were it not that he was standing under a sign that said “Customer Service.”
A friend checks her credit card statement, and there is a charge for $43.98 from an Alabama service station. “I’ve never even been to Alabama,” she tells me after spending 30 minutes on the phone trying to speak to a human, then another 30 trying to get the thing rectified. Another friend goes to Minneapolis and rents a car for two days. When she gets home, she finds that her fancy-pancy hotel charged her for watching two episodes of Poirot that were supposed to be free — $29 for the first one, $14 for the second one. And the car company charged her $22 for bringing the car in late. “I didn’t,” she tells me. “I was 15 minutes early returning the damn thing.” Both charges, by the way, get inexplicably added onto her credit card without her approval and after she leaves.
Here is another one. A friend goes to the grocery store and buys $55 worth of vegetables, yogurt, flowers and some fruit. After paying with her card, the cashier hands her $20. “What’s that about?” she asks. “The computer says I have to give it to you.” So she goes home. Still, the $20 keeps bugging her until she looks for her receipt and discovers she has been charged $210, including for cat food, dog food, diapers and so forth, all things she didn’t buy.
She then returns to the grocery store, and they tell her not to worry, “It’s on someone else’s card,” they cheerfully inform her. “It won’t be on your statement.” She waits three weeks, and sure enough, it isn’t. But this friend is extra stubborn. She goes back and tries to pay for her part and return the $20. “Keep it” they tell her. “We can’t do anything unless the other person complains.”
My bet is that they are counting on that puck sneaking through on a customer that trusts them to get it right and for some reason doesn’t, or forgets to check her statement closely. Multiply that by the millions of customers they have, and at the end of the day it’s a king’s random — ransom I mean; random my foot.