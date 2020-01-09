Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread and possibly severe this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 71F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 31F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.