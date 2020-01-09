Not all cases of car theft have an unhappy ending.
Not too long ago my mother and a friend went to an event at the University of North Texas. They drove in her friend’s car, and nothing out of the ordinary happened until the show was over and it was time to go home. That’s when they realized they couldn’t find the car. They looked everywhere twice, three times and again, but no car. That’s also when a slow awful feeling started creeping in that, modern security keys notwithstanding, the car had been stolen. The only one thing to do: They had to go talk to the UNT police officer keeping an eye on the parking lot, report the shameless theft and try to get a ride.
“It so happens,” said the cop, “that only a few minutes ago a fellow called saying he had taken somebody else’s car by mistake. He was going to bring it back, but now it won’t start.” Then he gave the person’s name.
“I know that rascal,” said my mother’s friend. “I even knows where he lives,” and off they went to the person’s home. But first, there was a problem: They needed a ride, and neither one wanted to sit in the back seat of a police car, in case someone would see them. You see, there was a reputation at stake.
The policeman, who was nice enough to offer a ride in the first place, assured them that it was nighttime, that the windows were tinted, and that the back seat was not an issue, that it would not be in their permanent rap sheet. Still, it rankled one of them, mainly the one that got the back seat. And rightly so: After a lifetime of staying on the right side of the law, I suppose it does feel strange to ride in the same seat a bank robber would get to use on his last ever ride on a public road, on his way to the gallows, if this had been a bank robbery.
When they got to the person’s house, my mother’s friend and him greeted each other like the old friends they were. “How did it happen?” they asked him. “I have no idea,” was the answer.
“My car doesn’t even have a key. It’s brand new. It’s got this remote thingamadoodle that is supposed to be the most secure thing there is other than keeping the car under the mattress. When I left the auditorium, I pressed the button, your car blinked at me saying ‘howdy boss,’ and I took it home. Never paid any attention. After it got here, it refused to budge.”
And so it goes with modern tech. Turns out both cars were new, different brands, but with the same identical remote keyless security system that most modern cars have today and one that, by the looks of it, already needs upgrading. When they called the dealer to explain what had just happened, the person there admitted that it wasn’t the first time, but refused to say an exact number.
I see a lot of people buying remote everything these days: remote front door openers, remote security cameras, and remote oven warmers, same with thermostats, and guess what? Most people I know have no idea what all the implications are, including me.
I’m not preaching either way, only saying that just because it’s new and remote, it’s not necessarily better. My pickup still needs a key to start, and you have to dust the seat first, or it’s recommended. My doorbell is just that, it ding-dongs so I have to go see who’s there, and my thermostat obeys me, nobody else: It has no mother ship orbiting a distant planet that it’s constantly pining for.