One of the pleasures of listening to the radio while I drive is that I get to argue with it, talk back to it and, if I’m alone, say anything I want. And that’s exactly what happened this morning when I was listening to an interview with a Coast Guard spokesperson.
It was in regard to the tragic accident off the coast of California in which many people died trapped inside a dive boat that caught fire and burned. “How is this possible?” was one of the questions. “Is the fact that five members of the crew managed to jump into a dinghy and get away before helping those trapped inside the standard protocol?”
“Jeez”, I said to the radio. “Doesn’t that guy know anything?” I must have been upset because I almost ran a stop sign.
We don’t know what happened out there yet, but I know about being in open waters with a 60-foot boat. Or in a ship channel with a smaller 17-foot boat. First of all, everything goes wrong at once.
Here’s an example: You’re fishing and just about to call it a day since it’s getting dark, when the fish start to bite. Next thing you know, it’s dark and you’ve got a big one on the line. You get the flashlight to see what it is, because you’re careful and appreciate that sharks have a different attitude than, say, redfish, but while you bend over to look, your sunglasses slip out of your shirt pocket — splish! — right into the water.
You grab for them with your one free hand and lose your flashlight — splash! No problem yet, until you straighten out and are blinded by several million candle power from one huge spotlight. “What the ...?”
That’s when you hear the tugboat’s siren come alive. He’s bearing down on you pushing a huge barge, and he’s not going around. You have to move. You pray the engine starts, and it does — Thank you Lord, you won’t regret this! — while your brother is pulling out the anchor, but it is stuck! The harder he pulls, the faster you drift into the middle of the channel.
Meanwhile, the tug is so close you actually feel the heat from the spotlight. So you jump up, run forward, grab your filleting knife and cut the line, then throttle up and head for the hills. Once you’re away and safe, you realize that everything that happened from the time you lost your shades to the time you cut the anchor line took three seconds.
And you still don’t know what fish you caught.
As a rule, things are different out in the water than on land. This is especially so given that most people crewing small boats these days are not true deckhands. I’ve been out on overnight dive boats and fishing boats, and one can tell.
Nowadays, most of the crew is young and inexperienced: They call a line a rope, get seasick, don’t know port from starboard and can barely tie a bowline. So yes, I would expect that kind of crew to jump on a dinghy and adios.
I think a sailor who has been “around the Horn” or sailed past China’s infamous “mangrove coast” would act differently. With any luck, however, we’ll soon know what happened and fix the problems so this sort of tragedy can be prevented.